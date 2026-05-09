Golden Arrow Bus Services Surprise Ride for Free Amid Technical Error

Cape Town commuters were pleasantly surprised when the fare collection system malfunctioned during the morning rush hour, allowing drivers to let passengers board for free. However, some later had to pay extra fares, sparking discussions about the city's dependence on public transport and the vulnerability of public transport systems to technical failures.

Thousands of Cape Town commuters were treated to an unexpected ride for free when the fare collection system went down for Golden Arrow Bus Services , causing confusion and delays at major transport hubs.

During this technical error, drivers decided to let commuters board for free, experiencing a rare stroke of luck in light of rising transport costs. Some social media users joked about an early 'winter bonus,' while others questioned the vulnerability of public transport systems.

However, some passengers with tickets before the system came back online had to pay extra fares after the incident, and technicians eventually resolved the fault, allowing services to resume





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Cape Town Golden Arrow Bus Services Technical Error Fare Collection System Free Ride

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