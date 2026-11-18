Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana urges deeper collaboration between government, business, and scientific institutions to navigate the rise of artificial intelligence and automation in South Africa during his November 2026 visit to Stanford University.

South Africa n Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has urged deeper collaboration between government, business, and scientific institutions to navigate the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the country. Speaking on November 18, 2026, at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in the United States, Godongwana emphasized the need for strategic alignment to secure South Africa's position in the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

Attending the panel discussion alongside Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi and President Cyril Ramaphosa, Godongwana highlighted the critical role of existing state-backed bodies such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Research Foundation (NRF). He argued that the private sector must play a vital role in supporting these public initiatives, provided the Government can find the necessary fiscal space to expand its innovation budget.

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Fiscal Strategy and Innovation Budget

The Finance Minister pointed to the urgent need for dedicated financial space to increase funding for research and development, noting that South Africa faces high unemployment, particularly among young people. Godongwana admitted that finding this fiscal room is challenging but essential for addressing the structural economic issues that have long plagued the nation.

He stressed that without targeted investment in innovation, the country risks falling further behind in a global landscape increasingly driven by technological advancement. The expansion of the innovation budget is viewed as a prerequisite for leveraging AI to create sustainable economic growth rather than merely surviving technological disruption.

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Labor Market Displacement and Historical Context

When addressing the tension between massive productivity gains and the threat of worker displacement, Godongwana drew upon his personal history in the labor movement to illustrate the potential for economic transition. He recalled his time as an organizer for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), when he initially opposed the introduction of mobile phones because he feared it would displace members working in fixed telephone manufacturing.

Despite his initial reservations, Godongwana observed that the mobile phone industry eventually grew to employ as many workers as the traditional sector it displaced. He used this historical example to suggest that while AI will likely displace certain traditional roles, it will simultaneously create new opportunities in higher-skilled segments of the workforce.

Stakeholder Views on Economic Impact

Venture capitalist and former White House crypto and AI czar David Sachs, who is also a South African native, supported this optimistic view during the panel. Sachs argued that the scenario is not a doomsday situation, noting that while people may not need to code in the future, they will be able to develop their businesses more effectively and entrepreneurship will flourish.

However, Godongwana acknowledged a significant concern regarding the millions of South Africans who lack the resources or digital literacy to adapt quickly to these changes. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also recognized this vulnerability, emphasizing the need for targeted support to ensure these citizens do not fall through the cracks during the technological transition.

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Planning for Future Employment Trends

To prevent negative fallout from the AI revolution, Godongwana stressed the importance of understanding how the technology works before it disrupts the market further. He stated that if South Africa fails to understand and plan for AI, the disruption will be more destructive, but a proactive approach will allow the country to manage the employment question effectively.

The Finance Minister concluded that planning for this transition is fundamental to the government's current engagement with global tech leaders. By understanding the mechanisms of AI, the state can better prepare the workforce for the jobs of the future and mitigate the risks of widespread unemployment in vulnerable sectors.