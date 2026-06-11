GM May Scrap Plans to Use LFP Battery Chemistry

General Motors (GM) may scrap plans to use a lower-cost, iron-based battery chemistry that many carmakers are using to cut electric vehicle costs. The company had said it planned to develop lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for use in future EV models, and would begin making the batteries in late 2027 at a jointly owned plant in Tennessee. However, GM battery chief Kurt Kelty told Reuters that GM is instead focused on developing a different battery chemistry, lithium manganese-rich, or LMR, which the company has said costs about the same as LFP to make in the US, but can store more energy for the same weight and size.

GM may scrap plans to use a lower-cost, iron-based battery chemistry that many carmakers are using to cut electric vehicle costs, GM’s head of battery technology said.

The Detroit carmaker had said it planned to develop lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for use in future EV models, and would begin making the batteries in late 2027 at a jointly owned plant in Tennessee. However, GM battery chief Kurt Kelty told Reuters GM is instead focused on developing a different battery chemistry, lithium manganese-rich, or LMR, which the company has said costs about the same as LFP to make in the US, but can store more energy for the same weight and size.

Kelty said GM may no longer pursue LFP for use in EVs. He said the Tennessee factory will start production this month of LFP cells, but these are for energy storage systems.

"There is a possibility where LFP does not earn its way into our portfolio," Kelty said after a GM event in San Francisco on Tuesday, calling LMR the "workhorse" for GM. "That’s where we’re going to be using the big volume," he said. GM has been working on LMR for more than a decade. Its crosstown rival, Ford, last year said it was working to scale LMR chemistry for use in future EVs.

Despite the chemistry’s advantages, including reducing reliance on critical minerals, technical challenges such as the battery weakening with use mean mass adoption is not expected anytime soon, S&P Global said last year. Many global carmakers, including Tesla, Rivian and Ford, have added LFP-based EVs to cut costs and offer more affordable electric options. Bypassing LFP would mark a significant departure from the battery strategies of many of GM’s competitors.

Chinese carmakers pioneered the use of the lower-cost LFP chemistry, which is less dense, resulting in shorter driving ranges, but also cheaper and considered safer and more durable than the nickel-rich batteries used by many US and European carmakers. Many global carmakers, including Tesla, Rivian and Ford, have added LFP-based EVs to cut costs and offer more affordable electric options as demand for battery-powered cars slows in the US.

GM has released more than a dozen US EVs over the past few years, all using a more powerful nickel-rich chemistry. But its recently launched Chevrolet Bolt, its least expensive EV for the US market, uses LFP cells from Chinese battery giant CATL, Reuters and other media outlets have reported. GM said last year its goal was to start commercial production of LMR cells at a US facility in 2028.

Kelty did not confirm if the date is still the goal, but said LMR "is on schedule with development"





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General Motors Battery Technology Electric Vehicle Lithium-Iron Phosphate Lithium Manganese-Rich Battery Chemistry Iron-Based Battery Chemistry Lfp Battery Tesla Rivian Ford Lfp-Based Evs Nickel-Rich Batteries Critical Minerals Battery Weakening With Use Mass Adoption Chevy Bolt CATL Reuters Media Outlets

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