Global Vaccine Coalition Official Expresses Concern Over Ebola Outbreak in DRC

A global vaccine coalition official expressed concern over the large number of suspected cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola outbreak, which has now reached 600 and more than 130, respectively. The outbreak, declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization, is believed to be much larger than the reported numbers.

A global vaccine coalition official expressed concern about the large number of suspected cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola outbreak, which has now reached 600 and more than 130, respectively.

The outbreak, declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization, is believed to be much larger than the reported numbers. CEPI, a vaccine coalition, aims to develop a safe and effective vaccine within 100 days, but the task may be challenging due to the Bundibugyo strain's lack of approved therapeutics and vaccine. Efforts are underway to gather antibodies and speed up preclinical safety tests for potential vaccine candidates





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Bundibugyo Strain World Health Organization Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovation Vaccine Development Therapeutics Antibodies Preclinical Safety Tests Trial

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