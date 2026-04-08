Global Trade Reaches Record Highs but Faces Rising Fragility

UNCTAD's Global Trade Update reveals strong growth in 2025, driven by goods and services, particularly in developing economies. However, persistent trade tensions, geopolitical instability, and rising costs pose risks. AI and green industries offer growth potential amid shifting trade dynamics, including a US-China trade contraction and the rise of 'connector economies'.

Global trade experienced robust expansion in 2025, reaching a record value of $35-trillion, representing a 7.5% increase, equivalent to $2.5-trillion, according to the recent Global Trade Update from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This substantial growth was primarily fueled by merchandise trade, which surged by approximately 7%, contributing roughly $1.8-trillion to the overall global increase.

The services sector also played a significant role, with trade in services growing by about 8%, adding approximately $700-billion to the total expansion. This positive trajectory was broadly observed across different regions, with developing economies in East Asia and Africa demonstrating particularly strong performance. Furthermore, South-South trade, encompassing trade between developing nations, surpassed the global average, expanding by about 9%. This surge underscores the growing influence of developing economies in the global trade landscape. The dynamic environment, however, suggests the need for caution as indicators show increasing fragilities amid this period of high growth.\Preliminary data suggests that the strong trade momentum observed in 2025 has carried into the early months of 2026. Key economic indicators and initial data from major economies point towards continued expansion in goods trade. However, there are emerging signs of a potential slowdown in the services sector. Despite these encouraging signals, the overall trend is considered fragile. Projections indicate a possible slowdown in global trade growth later in 2026. This anticipated deceleration is attributed to several factors, including persistent trade tensions and rising trade costs. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and associated shipping disruptions, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to exacerbate inflationary pressures. This is occurring within an already strained global economy that is navigating complex geopolitical tensions, substantial shifts in policy and constraints in fiscal space. Governments are facing limitations in their ability to increase spending or cut taxes. Moreover, escalating energy prices, coupled with higher trade expenses linked to tariffs, regulatory changes, and the erosion of existing trade rules, further complicate the outlook for global trade. The delicate balance is further challenged by the complexity of the global landscape.\While potential challenges exist, several factors could help sustain trade performance. Notably, robust global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) related goods, digital technologies, and various green industry products is expected to remain strong and contribute to trade's overall resilience. This positive influence is already evident. The rapid growth in trade associated with AI and information and communications technology (ICT) drove a significant portion of the manufacturing sector's expansion in 2025, and is expected to be a major growth engine in the coming quarters. Conversely, the energy sector has shown volatile performance, and the automotive sector has remained subdued, partly due to increasing protectionism. A noteworthy development is the observed shift in trade patterns, particularly the sharp decrease in trade between the United States and China, which fell by approximately one-quarter in 2025, equivalent to around $170-billion. However, the global trade landscape is adapting to this change. Several connector economies have emerged, acting as intermediaries. These economies, including Cambodia, Egypt, Vietnam, and Indonesia, frequently function as logistical hubs or assembly points, helping to stabilize trade flows, support global growth, and buffer the impacts of rising geopolitical fragmentation. These emerging hubs are helping to manage the ongoing shifts in global trade





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