Microsoft Outlook global outage hits 74 countries, disrupts Teams and Copilot

Microsoft Outlook suffered a major global outage Thursday, affecting users in 74 countries and disrupting email access for businesses, governments, and individuals. The company said elevated load on its infrastructure caused the disruption and that repair efforts were not progressing as expected.

Microsoft Outlook suffered a major global outage on Thursday, disrupting email access for tens of thousands of users and affecting other products such as Teams and the AI assistant Copilot.

The company said it was working aggressively to reduce the impact, but later admitted its repair efforts were not progressing as expected. The disruption, which Microsoft attributed to elevated load on its infrastructure, dragged on for much of the US workday. It went global within a span of an hour, knocking out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Also read Microsoft Outlook and Teams outage disrupts services for about 10 hours

Global Impact Spans Multiple Continents

A map posted by Downdetector on X showed the outage affected users across the Americas, and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa. One of the affected countries was New Zealand, where the foreign ministry sent a notice saying its ability to receive emails has been affected by the global Microsoft outage. This also impacts all New Zealand Embassies, Consulates and Representative Offices around the world, the notice said.

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In the United States, around 130,000 users reported issues with Outlook shortly after 1 pm Eastern Time (1800 GMT), according to Downdetector. Outage reports have since declined, with about 37,000 users reporting experiencing issues with Outlook as of 6 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT). Downdetector also showed a sharp decline around 0450 GMT in users reports of disruptions in Washington and Hong Kong. Thousands of users also reported issues with Teams and Copilot.

Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas, but later confirmed that the issue apparently affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region. Microsoft 365 is the company cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams.

Microsoft Pursues Infrastructure Repair Efforts

We have determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors, the company wrote on X. We are aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact, it added. The company also said it had paused all deployments, was moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and restarting affected servers to return them to service.

As the outage dragged on for hours, Microsoft posted a series of updates on X, detailing continued but unsuccessful efforts to restore full service. We have monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they are not taking as expected, Microsoft said. We are identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity, the tech giant added, without saying when service was expected to be fully restored.

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Gradual Recovery Observed Amid Disruption

In one update shortly after 6 pm Eastern Time, Microsoft said it was observing limited recovery as it sought to route user traffic away from affected servers. As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect, the company added. The hours-long disruption left businesses, government departments and individual users struggling to access key services.

This story was reported by AFP and IOL, and includes information from Microsoft statements posted on X and data from outage tracker Downdetector. The outage is one of the most widespread Microsoft disruptions in recent months, affecting critical communication tools relied on by millions worldwide.