Global Organization Seeks Expert for Active Directory and Entra ID Management

A leading global company is hiring a senior IT professional to manage a large-scale Active Directory and Entra ID environment. The role requires expertise in identity and access management, cloud technologies, and automation.

In a strategic move to bolster its digital identity infrastructure, a leading global organization has announced an opening for a senior IT professional specializing in Active Directory and Entra ID services.

The role, which involves supporting and maintaining a global Active Directory environment with over 100,000 user accounts, underscores the company's commitment to robust identity and access management. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving the implementation of the organization's IT strategy within the Digital Identity domain, continuously improving operational tasks and processes, and spearheading automation initiatives to ensure the future readiness of the Entra ID platform.

The position demands a minimum of three years of professional experience in implementing and supporting Microsoft Enterprise IT architectures, with a particular focus on Identity and Access Management Systems. Expert-level experience is required for administering Microsoft Entra ID, Entra ID Connect, and Active Directory.

Additionally, candidates must possess advanced knowledge of Entra ID and Zero Trust architecture concepts, as well as proficiency in IPv4, IPv6, and DNS network protocols. Expertise in Infrastructure as Code automation using technologies such as PowerShell and Azure Functions is also essential, along with experience working in hybrid cloud environments and Microsoft Azure. Analytical thinking skills are critical for coordinating, analyzing, and resolving technical issues.

The ideal candidate will bring a minimum of five years of professional IT experience, including responsibility for managing large cloud and hybrid environments. This role offers an opportunity to shape the future of digital identity within a global enterprise, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance security and efficiency. The company emphasizes a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, making this an attractive proposition for seasoned IT professionals looking to make a significant impact.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply, as the organization seeks to fill this critical position to support its expanding digital footprint





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