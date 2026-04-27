Global News in Pictures: April 26-27, 2026

A photographic overview of significant events from around the world, including protests in Cambodia, arrests in Sri Lanka, fashion weeks in South Africa, the London Marathon, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

A compilation of striking news photographs from across the globe showcases a diverse range of events unfolding in late April 2026. In Phnom Penh, Cambodia , tensions flared as Chinese and Cambodia n nationals, believed to be creditors of Huione Pay, clashed with police during a protest near the National Bank of Cambodia , demanding the unfreezing of their accounts amid allegations of the firm’s involvement in laundering funds for cybercriminals.

Simultaneously, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, twenty-two monks were detained following their arrest at the airport with a significant quantity of cannabis, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding drug trafficking. South Africa’s fashion scene took center stage with the South African Fashion Week SS26 Collections in Johannesburg, featuring emerging designers and established brands like HOUSE OF OLÉ and House of Nala Luxury African House. The event celebrated contemporary design, jewellery, footwear, and accessories, emphasizing the vibrancy of the South African fashion industry.

The Metro FM Music Awards in Durban also provided a cultural highlight, honoring legendary Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo with a Lifetime Achievement Award and recognizing Ciza as Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, in the sporting world, Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe achieved a historic feat by breaking the two-hour mark at the London Marathon, setting a new world record. The international landscape was marked by conflict and environmental shifts.

Israeli security forces conducted raids in the West Bank, leading to arrests and building demolitions, while cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to generate smoke and concern. In Iraq, the Hawizeh Marsh experienced a resurgence of water following a prolonged drought, offering a glimmer of hope for the region’s ecosystem. Further afield, Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing reflected the city’s vibrant energy, while Tehran saw citizens engaging with everyday life amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The images collectively paint a picture of a world grappling with financial disputes, legal challenges, cultural celebrations, athletic achievements, political tensions, and environmental recovery





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Photography International News Cambodia Sri Lanka South Africa Israel Lebanon London Marathon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

R90 Million Lotto Jackpot Up For Grabs – Saturday, April 25th, 2026 ResultsThe Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on April 25th, 2026, offer a combined jackpot of over R92 million. Find out how to check your numbers and where to purchase tickets.

Read more »

Through the Lens: A Global Snapshot of News in Pictures – April 23-24, 2026A curated selection of news photographs from around the world, capturing key events and moments from April 23rd and 24th, 2026, including protests, political meetings, cultural festivals, and ongoing conflicts.

Read more »

Global News in Pictures: April 2026A photographic overview of significant events and human stories from around the world in April 2026, encompassing conflict, disaster, culture, and political movements.

Read more »

Severe Weather Warning: Damaging Winds and Waves Forecast for South Africa – April 27, 2026The South African Weather Service warns of damaging winds in the Eastern Cape and dangerous waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on April 27, 2026, with broader impacts expected across several provinces including the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Read more »

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Sunday, 26 April 2026A total of R400 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 26 April 2026.

Read more »

Planned Water Supply Disruptions Across Cape Town – April/May 2026The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate announces planned maintenance and infrastructure upgrades resulting in potential water supply disruptions in Oranjezicht, Lakeside, Ocean View, Hout Bay, Constantia, Kommetjie, and areas in Bellville. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly.

Read more »