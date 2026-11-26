European and Asian stocks rally as new US tariff proposals on 14 partners are seen as less damaging than expected, with impacts delayed until early next year.

European and Asian stock markets posted solid gains on Thursday, buoyed by the realization that the latest wave of proposed US tariffs was less severe than initially feared. The White House's announcement of new duties on 14 major trading partners, including Brazil, China, Japan, and the European Union, failed to trigger the anticipated sell-off. This stability came during the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which provided a temporary respite from the persistent anxiety surrounding artificial intelligence valuations.

Market Reaction to White House Tariff Proposals

The broad MSCI global index rose by 0.4 percent as European stocks added 1.6 percent in late trading. Analysts at JPMorgan noted that the macro impact of this increase is likely to be modest. They emphasized that the investigations were telegraphed well in advance, allowing markets to price in the risks. Crucially, the new rates will not stack on top of the tariffs imposed in July, reducing the cumulative burden on businesses.

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The administration has signaled that the new duties are unlikely to be imposed until February or March. JPMorgan analysts highlighted that several key imports remain exempt, particularly tech goods. This sensitivity to market disruptions suggests that the severity of tariff increases going forward will be limited. Consequently, investors are adjusting their expectations downward regarding the immediate economic shock.

Corporate Moves and Tech Sector Volatility

Wall Street remained closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but futures trading showed renewed strength. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rallied around 0.5 percent apiece, recovering from sharp early losses in the previous session. This rebound indicates that investors are gaining confidence after the initial volatility. The market appears to be discounting the negative news, provided the final numbers are not extreme.

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Tristan Hanson, a multi-asset fund manager at M&G, stated that the fear level in recent days had been palpable. He added that the current rally took its cue from US markets steadying overnight. Despite this, concerns about the AI trade and the vast spending on infrastructure to build out technology remain. The tech giant Nvidia continues to be a source of unease, especially after S&P placed its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade.

S&P cited weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board as reasons for the credit watch. Meanwhile, in a separate development, Elon Musk announced that every child in the US would receive two shares in SpaceX. This pledge represents a gift worth some $18 billion to the space and AI company he runs. These contrasting corporate events highlight the divergent narratives within the technology sector.

Central Bank Policies and Inflation Outlook

Bond investors are now weighing whether global stock losses and doubts about AI-driven investment durability might temper central bank hawkishness. Futures imply a 98 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points in December. Speculation of a half-point increase has faded significantly, reflecting a more cautious outlook. However, the prospect of extra tariffs remains a complicating factor for inflation forecasts.

Stephen Brown, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, noted that the additional tariff burden is likely to be small. He warned that it will still provide a marginal boost to prices. This increase is expected to keep core goods inflation firm into next year. The interplay between trade policies and domestic price levels continues to challenge monetary policymakers across the developed world.

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Currency, Commodity, and Geopolitical Developments

In currency markets, the dollar index was little changed at 103.78. The euro steadied at $1.09685, bouncing back from its recent low of $1.0881. The dollar was broadly flat on the yen at 159.31. The risk of intervention keeps 160.00 resistance intact for the yen. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura urged a swift response to inflation overshoots. He suggested accelerating interest rate hikes, keeping alive prospects of a rate increase as soon as December.

China stated that it reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to the latest US tariffs. Singapore urged Washington to rethink its approach to trade barriers. In commodity markets, oil prices gained after Yemen's Houthis said they hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery. Iran also reported that mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to supply chain concerns.

Brent futures rose 0.5 percent to $95.1 a barrel. US crude futures added 1 percent to $84.51 a barrel. Gold dipped 0.4 percent to $3,565 an ounce. The precious metal had fallen about 8 percent so far this month, hitting one-year lows. These movements reflect the complex balance between geopolitical risk and monetary policy expectations in global financial markets.