Psychologist Saths Cooper comments on the global impact of the US-Iran conflict, highlighting the economic consequences, psychological toll, and the role of leadership in exacerbating the crisis. He warns of a global sense of mania fuelled by fear and uncertainty, with specific concerns for the younger generation's exposure to war.

The global landscape is currently grappling with the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a situation exacerbated by the actions and rhetoric of key international figures. The war, centered on the US and Israel's engagement against Iran, has already created significant disruptions in global supply chains, severely impacting the availability and cost of essential commodities.

Oil, fertilizer, and liquefied natural gas, among other crucial products, have witnessed price hikes and shortages, contributing to a rise in the cost of living that is felt worldwide. The uncertainty surrounding the war's duration and ultimate outcome further fuels a climate of fear, insecurity, and anxiety among populations both directly and indirectly affected by the conflict. This global impact underscores the interconnectedness of the modern world, where regional conflicts quickly translate into widespread economic and social ramifications. The world is watching and waiting.\Psychologist Saths Cooper has offered a critical perspective on the current situation, highlighting the psychological toll the war is taking on individuals and societies. Cooper points to the actions and pronouncements of US President Donald Trump as a major contributor to the instability and anxiety gripping the world. Specifically, Cooper critiques Trump's approach to the conflict, which he views as impulsive, divisive, and characterized by a concerning exercise of power. Trump's recent threats, including the warning that an entire civilization could be destroyed in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, are particularly alarming. Cooper argues that such pronouncements, delivered without constraint or consideration for their global impact, are pushing the world towards a dangerous precipice. He emphasizes the lack of filters in Trump's communication style and the consequent susceptibility of the world to his pronouncements, which are capable of instilling fear and uncertainty.\Cooper also expresses deep concern about the impact of the conflict on younger generations, who are being exposed to the realities of war and violence in a direct and unfiltered manner. The constant barrage of news and imagery depicting missiles and other forms of warfare has normalized violence to a disturbing degree, making it commonplace rather than an exception. He laments the lack of warnings or safeguards in the presentation of these events, leaving children and young people vulnerable to the psychological effects of conflict. The cumulative impact of these factors, according to Cooper, has created a sense of global mania, a pervasive anxiety driven by fear, insecurity, and the constant threat of escalation. This widespread psychological distress, the consequence of political brinkmanship and the disruption of global supply chains, illustrates the complex and far-reaching consequences of modern warfare in an increasingly interconnected world





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