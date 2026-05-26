Global Logistics Operation Seeks Technologist with 5+ Years of Experience

A global Logistics Operation is seeking a technologist with 5+ years of experience in delivering production automation solutions. The ideal candidate will have advanced hands-on experience in Microsoft Power Platform and be able to work effectively in a team environment.

A global Logistics Operation is seeking a technologist with 5+ years of experience in delivering production automation solutions. The ideal candidate will have advanced hands-on experience in Microsoft Power Platform , including Power Automate , Dataverse , Power Apps , and Copilot Studio .

They will be responsible for creating, implementing, and supporting automated business processes that drive operational efficiencies across the organization. Working under the direction of the AI & Automation Lead, the candidate will translate business requirements into robust technical solutions, partner with vendors to scale automation, and give valuable time back to operations and business stakeholders.

The team is looking for a skilled technologist who can vet new technologies through research, building proof of concepts, and delivering actionable solutions to real business problems. Key responsibilities include implementing complex orchestrations, integrations, and AI-driven processes using SOLID engineering patterns, developing custom connectors, and applying best practices like reusable components and structured testing. The ideal candidate will also mentor junior team members and collaborate with stakeholders to refine requirements and iterate effectively.

The Logistics Operation is looking for a candidate with 5+ years of experience delivering production automation solutions. The technical toolkit should include software development skills in . NET/C# or JavaScript/TypeScript, a strong understanding of REST APIs and Azure services, and practical AI implementation experience with LLM-based capabilities, Prompt Engineering, and Agentic AI. The candidate should have a strong understanding of the technical requirements and be able to work effectively in a team environment.

The Logistics Operation is committed to providing a supportive and collaborative work environment, and the ideal candidate will be able to adapt to changing requirements and priorities. The team is looking for a candidate who is passionate about technology and has a strong desire to learn and grow. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of the technical requirements and be able to work effectively in a team environment.

The Logistics Operation is committed to providing a supportive and collaborative work environment, and the ideal candidate will be able to adapt to changing requirements and priorities





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Logistics Operation Technologist Microsoft Power Platform Power Automate Dataverse Power Apps Copilot Studio AI & Automation Lead SOLID Engineering Patterns REST Apis Azure Services LLM-Based Capabilities Prompt Engineering Agentic AI

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