Global Logistics Operation Seeking Strong Junior-Mid Full Stack Developer with Coding Talents

A global logistics operation is seeking a strong solutions-driven Junior-Mid Full Stack Developer with coding talents to join its PE (Professional Engagement) team.

ENVIRONMENT : GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATION SEEKING LEADING DEVELOPER A dynamic global logistics operation is expanding its PE (Professional Engagement) team and is searching for a strong solutions-driven Junior-Mid Full Stack Developer with Coding talents.

This role will be centered on hands-on coding, debugging, and collaboration with Senior Developers and Architects to build cloud-based applications. The ideal candidate will possess 2-5 years' experience focusing on Microsoft technologies including . NET Core, C#, ASP. NET, SQL Server, Angular/Vue.js, RESTful APIs, and Azure cloud services.

Develop and maintain Full Stack applications using Microsoft technologies such as . NET Core, C#, ASP.

NET, and SQL Server Assist in building and maintaining front-end components using frameworks like Angular, or with Senior Developers and DevOps Engineers to implement cloud-native applications using Azure services (e.g., Azure App Services, Azure Functions) Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to coding best practices, such as SOLID principles Participate in code reviews and follow security best practices to ensure the integrity and security of the applications (e.g., OWASP standards) Contribute to the creation and optimization of CI/CD pipelines for automated testing and continuous integration Create and maintain documentation for the development process, technical requirements, and application features Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to support ongoing improvement and innovation in the development process





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JOB POSTING .NET Core C# ASP.NET SQL Server Angular Vue.Js Restful Apis Azure Cloud Services Full Stack Applications Cloud-Based Applications Microsoft Technologies CI/CD Pipelines Security Standards Coding Best Practices OWASP Standards

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