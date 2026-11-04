World leaders react as Democrats win US midterm elections and take Congress

Democrats have won the US midterm elections, taking control of the Senate and House, prompting reactions from governments and politicians worldwide on trade, security, Ukraine and energy prices.

Democrats have won the US midterm elections, taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to reactions from governments and politicians around the world.

The result could have major implications for global trade, security and energy prices. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X that the American people voted against policies that only serve to impoverish people. He said they voted against hatred, sexism, climate denial and the privileges of the elites. He added that it happened in Brazil, it has just happened in the US, and it will happen soon in Spain.

Also read Democrats Take Control of Congress in US Midterm Elections

International Leaders React To US Election Outcome

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr said the result is a powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters. He said voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to Norway than the president and the administration have stood for. He cited climate and environment, foreign policy and development aid policy as examples. Taiwan's foreign ministry said it continues to closely monitor developments in the US midterm elections.

It said Taiwan's policy toward the US has always been guided by non-partisanship, building broad-based goodwill and active engagement. It said this approach has long enjoyed consistent support from parties in the US Congress and the executive branch. Building on this foundation, the ministry said it will continue to deepen comprehensive co-operation with the US across security, trade, technology and education. It aims to ensure the US Congress and local governments continue to prioritise and support US-Taiwan relations.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters the results will introduce a new era in world relations. He said the Democrats have taken control of the Senate and of the House, and the people of America have spoken. The European Parliament's vice-president Christel Schaldemose wrote on X that the outcome is not because everything now changes for the better. She said it could benefit support for Ukraine, the green transition, and relations with the rest of the world.

She added that the EU must continue the course of standing stronger and standing on its own two feet, and that this is not up for debate. Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told local Skai Television that Greek-American relations will remain strong. He said the US is Greece's strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major agreements.

Nothing will be affected by this outcome, he said, adding that Greece respects every outcome and the conclusions are clear. He also said it appears that on the key committees there will be individuals with whom the Greek government has very good relations, which is important for the country. Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, quoted by Russian state news agency Ria, said it is necessary to wait for the final results.

Russia Responds To Democratic Senate Control

He said the Democratic Party leadership's approach to relations with Russia is sharply negative and there is nothing new about that. He said Russia's principled and consistent line regarding Ukraine, and its foreign policy in general, is not based on short-term considerations. It does not depend on the fluctuations of the political barometer in other countries, he said. Russia will continue its work in accordance with the directives of the president of the Russian Federation.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press briefing that regardless of the outcome of this election, the Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policy. As the international situation becomes turbulent and increasingly uncertain, he said, a strong Japan-US alliance is essential for maximising Japan's national interests and for peace and stability in the international community.

French finance minister Roland Lescure told French TV channel BFM that US President Donald Trump could either decide to rise above the fray, acknowledging changes are necessary, particularly regarding gasoline prices which directly affect people, and tone down his international involvement, or he does not. Lescure said this is something that will need to be watched in the coming days.

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Co-leader of the German far-right party AfD, Alice Weidel, was quoted by Germany's online news outlet T-Online as saying that Trump had promised his voters not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy. She said this broken promise has now come back to haunt the Republicans. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he thinks the outcome was as expected, though of course the Democrats' victory is huge.

European Politicians Analyze Impeachment And Paralysis

He noted that even the Republican stronghold of Texas fell, and in some places Democrats gained positions after decades. In his view, this means that until the end of President Trump's term, it will be all about impeachment and vetoes, and a certain kind of paralysis.

On the other hand, he said, President Trump will almost certainly continue to do exactly as he pleases. Babis said he hopes Trump finally returns to his promise to end the war in Ukraine and resolve the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer wrote on X that Americans said no to war, and Iran endorses this message.

He said that if the US government betrays their public will to serve international pay masters and blackmailers, it will learn that Iran's no comes with a nightmare. Elon Musk wrote on X: Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time. Belgian defence minister Theo Francken said on X that governing in the US will be almost impossible in the coming years given the level of internal division and polarisation.

Trump Faces Blow From American Democracy Victory

As a European politician, he said he will mainly look to trade policies, support to Ukraine and Nato. European Parliament member Bernd Lange, who heads the parliament's international trade committee, said the result is a crushing blow to Trump and his policies and a major victory for American democracy. He said voters have spoken: Trump only cares about Trump, and now he is paying the price for it. No amount of shouting fake news can change these facts, Lange said.

He also asked what happens next and whether Republicans will continue to support Trump's agenda. An image from the election night rally in Detroit, Michigan, shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson during the US midterm elections on November 4 2026. The photo was taken by Reuters/Brian Snyder.