Governments worldwide are restricting Meta smart glasses amid privacy fears. From court bans in the US and UK to criminal probes in Europe, regulators tighten rules on covert recording.

Regulatory bodies and legal institutions across multiple continents are actively considering stringent restrictions or comprehensive reviews of smart glasses technology. This regulatory push follows growing alarm that devices popularized by Meta Platforms, specifically the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, could facilitate unauthorized photography, filming, or audio recording without the knowledge or consent of bystanders.

South African Legal Gaps and Popia

South African authorities and legal experts are debating how current frameworks apply to these wearable technologies. While the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) may apply to footage where individuals are identifiable, officials note there is no single law that explicitly regulates such hardware products. A significant loophole exists because Popia excludes data processing conducted in the course of a purely personal or household activity, a provision that potentially covers much of the everyday consumer use of these devices.

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Kenya Investigation and Dutch Legal Action

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner in Kenya opened a formal investigation in March following allegations that workers at a Meta subcontractor in Nairobi had reviewed intimate footage captured by the smart glasses. Simultaneously, consumer rights groups in Europe are escalating their opposition. On the day the glasses went on sale in South Africa, a Dutch consumer and digital rights organization asked a court to halt sales of Meta's smart glasses in the Netherlands, citing non-compliance with European privacy standards.

European Criminal Probes and Watchdog Warnings

Netherlands' privacy regulators have previously advised consumers against purchasing smart glasses, stating they are unsafe for both users and bystanders after analyzing six types available in the Dutch market. The situation has intensified into criminal proceedings in other European nations. On 12 August, a German digital rights group filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other companies involved in selling AI-powered smart glasses, arguing the devices violate privacy laws and enable covert recording. France joined this trend on 18 September, with Paris prosecutors opening a criminal probe into sexual harassment complaints linked to a social media trend of filming women on the street without consent.

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Legislative Bans and Institutional Restrictions

Policy responses are moving from warnings to active bans. Norway's government plans to propose a temporary ban on AI glasses in public gathering spaces such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centers, and public events. The capital city, Oslo, already banned smart glasses in schools in August. The judicial sector is also tightening rules; courts in England and Wales have prohibited Meta smart glasses due to restrictions on taking images and videos in court. In the United States, New York's unified court system banned smart glasses from all its facilities starting 20 July, requiring visitors to surrender devices containing cameras or microphones to staff.

Corporate Policies and Australian Reviews

Beyond government mandates, private sectors are implementing their own restrictions. British cinema operators are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, according to the UK Cinema Association in August. Meanwhile, Australia's federal government is considering barring camera-equipped smart glasses from government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns. Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has requested advice from the country's Public Service Commission on whether to implement a prohibition and determine necessary exemptions, signaling a broader global shift toward controlling this emerging technology.