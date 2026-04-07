Global Business Roundup: Air India CEO Resigns, Fuel Shortages in France, and Major Corporate Developments

This report summarizes key international business developments, including the resignation of Air India's CEO, fuel supply issues in France, revised market forecasts from UBS, and acquisitions by Gilead and BP's chair facing shareholder pressure. The global economy navigates geopolitical conflicts and market volatility.

International business news reports several significant developments across different sectors. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned amid ongoing financial losses and increased regulatory scrutiny, following a tragic plane crash last year that resulted in the loss of 260 lives. This announcement coincides with the appointment of aviation industry veteran Willie Walsh as the next CEO of IndiGo, Air India 's larger competitor.

The airline industry in India is currently facing numerous challenges, including the impact of the Middle East conflict and domestic operational difficulties. Reports in January indicated that Air India's board was already seeking a new CEO to replace Wilson, who had been brought in from Singapore Airlines in 2022 to revitalize the struggling carrier after years of government control. The airline has also faced regulatory issues, including instances of aircraft flying without proper airworthiness certificates and emergency equipment checks. Wilson, a New Zealand native, was originally slated to conclude his term in 2027.\Simultaneously, France is experiencing fuel supply shortages, with around 18% of petrol stations affected, triggering protests as fuel prices surge. This situation is further compounded by the ongoing US-Israeli-led war on Iran, which has significantly impacted oil deliveries, leading to higher crude and fuel prices globally. While the French government attributes the shortages primarily to internal logistical challenges, the broader implications of the war on energy markets are undeniable. In the financial sector, UBS Global Wealth Management has revised its S&P 500 index target for 2026, citing the prolonged impact of elevated oil prices due to the Middle East conflict, which could potentially stifle US economic growth and fuel inflation. The brokerage reduced its year-end target to 7,500 from 7,700 and its mid-year target to 7,000 from 7,300. The benchmark index has already experienced a decline of approximately 3.9% since the onset of the Iran conflict in late February, as investors express concerns about the rising oil prices and geopolitical risks, leading them to divest from equities.\In addition, BP faces scrutiny from proxy advisor Glass Lewis, which has recommended that shareholders vote against chair Albert Manifold. This recommendation stems from BP's decision to exclude a climate-related resolution from its upcoming annual meeting. The exclusion of the resolution, proposed by a climate activist shareholder group, has raised questions regarding transparency, communication with shareholders, and responsiveness to their concerns. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry sees Gilead acquiring the Germany-based company Tubulis for up to $5 billion. This strategic move aims to expand Gilead’s portfolio with a new class of experimental cancer drugs, known as “guided missiles”. This acquisition reflects Gilead's ongoing efforts to diversify its product pipeline, especially in light of the impending expiration of patents and the consequent decline in sales of its COVID-19 treatment. The deal will grant Gilead access to Tubulis' antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which are designed to deliver chemotherapy directly to cancer cells while limiting damage to healthy tissues. This is the latest of a number of acquisitions made by Gilead to help strengthen its pipeline of cancer and other immune disorder treatments





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Air India CEO Resignation Fuel Shortages Oil Prices Gilead Acquisition BP

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