Global Broadband Pricing Report Reveals Extreme Disparities and Emerging Market Dominance

A global study by Broadband Genie analyzes broadband affordability across 214 countries, highlighting the roles of economic policy, geography, and infrastructure in determining internet costs.

A comprehensive study conducted by Broadband Genie, which analyzed 2,631 broadband tariffs across 214 countries between January 27 and February 10, has unveiled significant disparities in the global cost of fixed-line internet services. The research, which ranked nations based on median monthly costs gathered from local service provider websites and comparison platforms, highlights how economic factors, geographical isolation, and infrastructure development shape digital accessibility.

At the top of the affordability list, Iran emerged as the cheapest, with a median monthly cost of just $2.61. This anomaly is largely attributed to the drastic depreciation of the Iranian rial against the US dollar, alongside heavy government subsidies intended to bolster the National Information Network, a state-controlled intranet that functions independently of the global internet structure. Following Iran, Ukraine secured the second position at $5.35, demonstrating remarkable market resilience and competitive pricing despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict. The nation benefits from an extensive, high-quality fibre-optic network and a crowded field of telecommunications providers. Conversely, the study identifies a sharp contrast in regions characterized by isolation and high maintenance overheads. Wallis and Futuna stands as the most expensive location for broadband in the world, with residents paying an average of $373.88 per month. This extreme pricing is primarily a consequence of its remote South Pacific location, which makes the deployment and upkeep of telecommunications infrastructure prohibitively expensive. Similarly, Eswatini ranks among the costliest markets at $193.31 per month, driven by its status as a landlocked nation where limited competition and low broadband penetration rates fail to incentivize lower pricing models. These findings underscore a growing digital divide where geography remains a primary barrier to entry for affordable connectivity. In North America, the situation is similarly concerning, with the United States ranking 167th globally at an average cost of $80 per month, falling behind several other major Western economies like France and the United Kingdom. Emerging markets have largely emerged as the new leaders in low-cost, high-efficiency internet provision. Countries such as Egypt, Vietnam, and Brazil show that competitive telecommunications markets, paired with government initiatives to expand fibre penetration, can drastically reduce costs for the average consumer. Experts like Alex Tofts, a broadband specialist at Broadband Genie, emphasize that the global landscape of connectivity is fragmented. In many parts of Africa and the Caribbean, fixed-line broadband is not the primary mode of connectivity, as populations rely much more heavily on mobile data. This leads to a skewed perspective on internet access, as the cost of fixed-line service does not necessarily represent the total cost of connectivity for those citizens. As the world moves toward an increasingly digital future, the data suggests that regions with dense, well-maintained fibre-optic networks—such as Eastern Europe—will continue to enjoy the lowest costs, while remote or less developed regions may remain stuck in a cycle of high prices and limited, often mobile-only, access options





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