Glenrose Xaba Wins Fourth SPAR Women's 10km Grand Prix Title

South African runner Glenrose Xaba makes history by securing her fourth SPAR Women's 10km Grand Prix award. She receives R320,000 in prize money at the Johannesburg awards ceremony.

South African road runner Glenrose Xaba has made history by becoming the first athlete to win the prestigious SPAR Women's 10km Challenge Grand Prix award four times. The historic achievement was confirmed at an awards ceremony held at The Venue Nine Yards in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. Xaba, who represents the Boxer team, secured the top honor after a competitive season that saw her accumulate a total of 119 points in the series.

Historic Achievement and Financial Rewards

Xaba first claimed the SPAR Grand Prix title in 2017, a victory that occurred before the competition was opened to international athletes. She added further titles in 2024 and 2025, cementing her status as a dominant force in the sport. The distinction places her ahead of three other runners who have each won the award three times: Rene Kalmer and Irvette van Zyl, both from Hollywood AC, and Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare from Nedbank.

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The recognition came with a significant financial reward for the athlete. Xaba received a prize of R210,000 for winning the SPAR Grand Prix. Additionally, she was awarded R110,000 for finishing as the top South African in the series. This combination resulted in a total payout of R320,000 for her outstanding performance throughout the season.

Competitive Standings and Runner-Up Results

The second position in the overall standings was taken by Xaba's teammate, Karabo More. More finished with 111 points, demonstrating strong consistency across the races. Her performance earned her a prize of R80,000 for the second-place finish. She also received an additional R75,000 for being the second-placed South African, bringing her total earnings to R155,000.

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Award recognition extended to other categories and age groups within the competition. In the junior category, Mpho Katiso from TUT won with a total of 19 points. The masters divisions saw Este van Tonder from Nedbank take the 40-49 category with 19 points. Elizabeth Potter from Boxer led the 50-59 category with 29 points, while Judy Bird from Boxer dominated the 60-plus category with 40 points.

Team Competition and Club Standings

Club competition results showed a decisive victory for the Boxer team. Boxer accumulated a total of 872 points to claim the club title. Nedbank finished in second place with 337 points, while Hollywood AC came in third with 253 points. The gap between the first and second-place clubs highlighted the depth of talent within the Boxer roster.

Looking ahead, SPAR Group Head PR, Sponsorship and Communications Mpudi Maubane announced that the retailer would sponsor the awards again next year. Preparations for the 2027 SPAR Grand Prix are already underway. Maubane congratulated Xaba on raising the bar after last year's milestone of becoming the first black South African to win the title three times.

Rivalry and Strategic Race Dynamics

A defining narrative of the 2026 SPAR Women's 10km Grand Prix series was the rivalry between Glenrose Xaba and Tayla Kavanagh. Their competition intensified in 2025 and culminated in strategic battles during key races. In Cape Town, Kavanagh executed a calculated move in the final 500 meters of the season's opening race in March to secure a win, throwing the series outcome into an unpredictable state.

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The post-race emotions mirrored high-stakes global sports like Formula 1. In other events, such as the Tshwane race, Xaba tested her competitors with surging strategies. During the Gqeberha race, she and Kavanagh opened a significant gap over runners Karabo Mailula and Dinaya Abaraya. The final race in Jozi remained competitive until the very end.

Legacy and Future Support for Women's Sports

Xaba expressed a desire to inspire young runners, emphasizing that her achievements prove success is attainable. She paid tribute to her coach Violet, mentor Caster Semenya, and her grandmother, who attended the Jozi SPAR 10km Challenge. Maubane highlighted that SPAR's commitment extends beyond sport to fighting gender-based violence and period poverty.

Jean Verster, the newly elected Acting President of Athletics South Africa, applauded SPAR for 36 years of supporting women's road running. She thanked the sponsor for investing in the potential of female athletes and providing a platform to celebrate their achievements. The event continues to nurture generations of athletes who represent the country with distinction.