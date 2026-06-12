Glasgow Warriors overturn deficit to clinch 2023-24 URC title over Vodacom Bulls

In a thrilling final the Warriors rallied from a thirteen point halftime hole to defeat the Bulls twenty-one to sixteen, securing the club's inaugural United Rugby Championship crown.

The Glasgow Warriors staged a dramatic turnaround to claim the 2023-24 United Rugby Championship crown, edging the Vodacom Bulls by a final score of twenty-one to sixteen.

The Bulls, coached by Jake White, entered the final as the second‑placed side after a strong league campaign that saw them dispatch Benetton with a thirty to twenty‑three victory and then overcome Leinster thirty to twenty‑five in the home semi‑final. Glasgow, guided by Franco Smith, finished fourth in the regular season, having defeated the Stormers twenty‑seven to ten at Scotstoun and then pulling off a surprise win over table‑topping Munster seventeen to ten at Thomond Park.

Their path to the final was marked by disciplined defending and opportunistic attacking play, setting the stage for a tightly contested championship decider. From the outset the Bulls appeared to be in control, building a comfortable lead through a combination of accurate kicking and powerful forward play.

Fly‑half Johan Goosen kicked two early penalties, and a moment of brilliance from flank Marco van Staden saw him break away from a lineout maul, elude a series of tacklers and dive over for a try that put the scoreboard at thirteen to nil. Glasgow, however, refused to be dismissed.

In the dying minutes of the first half lock Scott Cummings gathered the ball from a rolling maul and touched down, narrowing the margin to six points as the teams headed into the break. The second half belonged to the Warriors, who seized the initiative with a more expansive territorial approach and a disciplined kicking strategy that kept the Bulls on the back foot. Goosen added another penalty for the visitors, but Glasgow answered swiftly.

Replacement hooker George Turner powered over from a driving maul, restoring parity, and centre Huw Jones completed a fluid backline move to give the Warriors a slender lead. As the clock wound down the Bulls mounted a series of attacking forays, seeking to reclaim the advantage. Their hopes were thwarted by a series of unforced errors, including a missed lineout at the Glasgow try line that was held up by a determined defensive stand.

In the end Glasgow's composure under pressure, combined with disciplined defensive work, secured a historic triumph for the Scottish club, delivering their first United Rugby Championship title and ending the Bulls' campaign in disappointment





SARugbymag / 🏆 33. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Union United Rugby Championship Glasgow Warriors Vodacom Bulls Championship Final

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bulls dismiss claims about mascot’s deathThe Vodacom Bulls have moved quickly to debunk viral rumours claiming their beloved mascot performer had died.

Read more »

URC final: Why the Bulls' strategic flight home to Pretoria could finally break their bridesmaid curseBulls head coach Johan Ackermann chooses mental recovery and altitude training in Pretoria over staying in Ireland ahead of their high-stakes United Rugby Championship (URC) final clash against Leinster at Croke Park.

Read more »

Leinster vs. Vodacom Bulls: Historic URC Final and Car DealsThe article discusses the upcoming URC final between Leinster and the Vodacom Bulls, highlighting their fierce rivalry and the significance of the match. It also includes a section on finding the right car for travel in South Africa.

Read more »

Bafana on Thursday, Bulls on Friday: Kick off timesBafana Bafana open their World Cup campaign on Thursday, while the Bulls contest for the URC title on Friday. Here are the kick off times.

Read more »