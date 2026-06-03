Glasgow Warriors Eye URC Final Spot Against Vodacom Bulls

Glasgow Warriors, buoyed by their impressive record against the Vodacom Bulls this season, aim to secure a place in the URC final when they meet at Murrayfield. The Bulls, however, will provide a stern test, bringing their characteristic physicality to the game.

The Glasgow Warriors , riding high on their impressive season, are set to face the Vodacom Bulls in the URC semi-final at Murrayfield on Saturday. Glasgow's confidence is bolstered by their stunning victory over the Bulls in the 2024 URC final and two wins against them this season, including a round-of-16 playoff in the Investec Champions Cup.

Now, the Warriors are just one win away from another final and will have the advantage of a home-like atmosphere, despite the game being played in Edinburgh due to Scotstoun Stadium's unavailability.

'It's on us now to capitalize on this massive opportunity,' said the coach, 'and it's a great position against really tough opposition. ' The Bulls, fresh from their convincing quarter-final win over Munster at Loftus, will bring a formidable physical presence to the game. 'Plan A when you play the Bulls is it's going to be a man test,' said the coach, 'and there's no shirking that. If you don't match it, you're in trouble.

They bring a tremendous amount of physicality.

' However, the Warriors are ready to meet this challenge head-on, having matched the Bulls' physicality in previous encounters, allowing them to play their own game. In team news, Scotland centre Huw Jones has returned to training, while scrumhalf George Horne is being given every chance to recover from his hand injury sustained against Connacht. Whether you're a rugby fan traveling to catch a game or simply in need of a reliable car, finding the right vehicle is crucial.

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Glasgow Warriors Vodacom Bulls URC Rugby Final Murrayfield Physicality

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