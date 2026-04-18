Giraffe Euthanized After Weeks of Suffering from Snare Injury at Bisley Nature Reserve

A young female giraffe, suffering for weeks with a deeply embedded snare in its leg, was humanely euthanized at Bisley Nature Reserve. Conservation teams, with aerial support, carried out the operation after extensive efforts to locate and treat the animal proved unsuccessful, with veterinary assessment confirming severe infection. Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve thanked the public for their support and acknowledged the difficult realities of conservation work.

A young female giraffe at Bisley Nature Reserve has been humanely euthanized following weeks of suffering caused by a deeply embedded snare in its leg. The difficult operation was successfully carried out on April 18 by dedicated conservation teams after an extensive search effort that included securing vital aerial support. Peter West, chairperson of Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FoBNR), confirmed the tragic but necessary outcome, stating that the giraffe's suffering had finally come to an end.

The urgent operation required the expertise of wildlife veterinarian Dr. Ryan van Deventer, who rearranged his schedule to be present. The teams were in position by 07:00, with a helicopter arriving shortly after 08:30. Through expert piloting, the tranquilizer dart was precisely fired. The giraffe had been initially located by Dr. Adrian Nel, who was positioned in a tree near the R56, while ground teams and Remington Risk Management patrollers meticulously tracked the animal’s movements.

Once the giraffe was darted and immobilized, the helicopter landed briefly to allow Dr. Van Deventer to assess its condition and administer the necessary euthanasia. Unfortunately, due to the extremely dense and inaccessible bush in the area, the carcass could not be retrieved for donation to the lion park, a practice that is normally undertaken when feasible. Instead, the giraffe's remains will be left to decompose naturally, serving the local ecosystem.

The final operation faced delays. Initially planned for the previous day, it was postponed due to mechanical issues grounding the helicopter and subsequently unfavorable weather conditions. The team persevered, regrouping and arranging the early morning operation on April 18 once the weather improved. The FoBNR expressed deep gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support, particularly in response to an urgent funding appeal made earlier in the week.

West emphasized that while this aspect of their volunteer work is profoundly unpleasant, it remains an unavoidable reality of conservation. He acknowledged that some negative comments had appeared on social media regarding the decision to euthanize the animal. West expressed understanding for the anger directed towards the suffering of an innocent creature, stating that FoBNR shares this anger and is actively working to combat the practices that lead to such incidents.

The giraffe was first spotted on April 7, exhibiting a distinct limp on a reserve road, with the snare tightly constricting its leg above the hoof. Despite continuous efforts to locate and treat the animal, its elusive nature and the worsening injury complicated matters. A veterinary assessment earlier in the week confirmed severe infection and necrosis of the wound, leaving euthanasia as the sole humane recourse.

When ground-based efforts proved insufficient, a helicopter was secured through the assistance of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and African Wildlife Vets, enabling the team to finally locate and end the animal's prolonged suffering. West concluded by reflecting on the experience, highlighting both the immense challenges and the stark realities inherent in conservation efforts, embodying the organization's silent motto: We do what we can, with what we have… to the best of our ability.





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Giraffe Euthanasia Snare Conservation Bisley Nature Reserve

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