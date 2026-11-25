The US Treasury is urged to investigate Gift of the Givers for alleged Hamas links while South Africa navigates municipal pool closures and new e-passport rollout details.

Research institutes have formally called on the United States Treasury Department to launch an investigation into the South African charity Gift of the Givers. This demand arises from a recent report alleging that the charity and its offshoot, the Coalition for Good, function as militant support infrastructure. The claim has sparked significant debate and immediate denial from the organization itself.

The charity Gift of the Givers has firmly stated that it maintains no relationship with Hamas. This denial comes as pressure mounts from external observers who believe the organization's operational activities warrant a deeper financial and structural scrutiny by international regulatory bodies. The situation highlights the complex intersection of humanitarian aid, geopolitical tension, and regulatory oversight in global charity operations.

Also read ActionSA walking blindly into a blame-diffusion trap

US Treasury Probe Allegations Detail

The core of the investigation request centers on the assertion that Gift of the Givers operates as part of a militant support network. The report specifically names the charity and the Coalition for Good as entities that facilitate these alleged activities. This characterization suggests that the financial and logistical channels used by the charity may be diverted to support groups designated as militant by international standards.

Such allegations are serious and carry significant legal and reputational implications for any humanitarian organization. The call for the US Treasury to act indicates that investigators believe there is sufficient evidence to warrant a formal examination of the charity's financial flows and operational partnerships. This move could have far-reaching consequences for how international charities are monitored and regulated in conflict zones.

Advertisement

Municipal Crisis in Johannesburg and eThekwini Politics

In local government news, the City of Johannesburg ordered all fifty-seven municipal pools to close on November 16 due to a complete shortage of chlorine. The city administration attributed this operational failure to a combination of severe heatwaves, increased public demand, and a delayed consignment of chemicals needed for maintenance. This shutdown has disrupted community recreation and safety programs across the metropolitan area.

The Johannesburg Crisis Alliance has begun mobilizing residents to protest the closure, demanding accountability and clear answers from the local municipality. Simultaneously, in the eThekwini municipality, the African National Congress (ANC) confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the MK Party to govern the region. The inaugural council meeting was adjourned to allow parties to solidify their pacts, with office-bearer elections scheduled for a later date.

Infrastructure Finance and Drug Busts in KwaZulu-Natal

On the economic front, South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation has agreed with banking institutions to form joint teams aimed at financing critical infrastructure projects. According to Smart Water Magazine, this collaboration seeks to address funding gaps in water and sanitation development, although specific financial details of these joint initiatives were not immediately available for publication.

Law enforcement agencies also made significant progress in combating organized crime, as the Hawks dismantled a multi-million-rand drug laboratory in Esikhawini near Richards Bay. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, resulted in the seizure of mandrax and manufacturing equipment. A fifty-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Esikhawini Magistrates' Court on Thursday, marking another blow to illicit drug production networks in the province.

Advertisement

Global Updates and Technological Shifts

Internationally, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Huawei guilty on ten of twelve counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets, while clearing the company of racketeering conspiracy. Huawei has stated that the charges lack legal merit and intends to take all necessary legal action against the verdict. In South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs announced an accelerated launch for e-passports with embedded chips, a deadline moved up from the original two-year target to enhance biometric security.

These diverse developments reflect a period of significant political, legal, and social activity across multiple sectors. From international corporate litigation to local municipal crises and high-profile law enforcement actions, the coming weeks promise continued scrutiny and change for the organizations and communities involved in these ongoing stories.