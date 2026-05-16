Gift Leotlela and Jessica Schilder Dominate the Shanghai Diamond League

A comprehensive look at the Shanghai Diamond League where Gift Leotlela won the 100m sprint and Jessica Schilder set a historic shot put record.

The Shanghai Diamond League delivered a series of electrifying performances and unexpected results that have set the stage for the remainder of the athletics season.

In one of the most anticipated events of the evening, the men's 100m sprint concluded in a thrilling photo finish that left spectators breathless. Gift Leotlela of South Africa emerged victorious, securing his first-ever Diamond League win by edging out his competitors in the final strides of the race. Leotlela crossed the line in a blistering 9.97 seconds, narrowly beating both Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala and the American Kenneth Bednarek, who both clocked 9.98 seconds.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Leotlela, who expressed great excitement about the result and believes this win establishes a strong momentum for his upcoming competitions. The narrow margin of victory highlights the intense level of competition currently present in the short sprints on the global stage. In the pole vault, the legendary Armand Duplantis continued his dominant streak, although he stopped just short of rewriting the history books on this occasion.

The Swedish star secured his victory early in the competition, effortlessly clearing 6.12 meters to set a new meeting record for Shanghai. With the win already guaranteed, Duplantis attempted to surpass his own world record by raising the bar to 6.32 meters. Despite three determined attempts, the world record remained untouched. Duplantis noted that while he felt physically strong, he had been quite busy in the preceding weeks, which may have influenced his final attempts to break the record.

Nonetheless, his ability to consistently clear heights that few other athletes in history have even approached remains a testament to his extraordinary skill, discipline, and technique. The hurdles events provided some of the most shocking moments of the night, proving that no lead is safe in professional athletics. In the rare 300m hurdles, the Norwegian sensation Karsten Warholm, who had previously set world bests in the distance, was stunned by Brazil's Alison Dos Santos.

Dos Santos claimed victory with a time of 33.01 seconds, beating Warholm by a mere 0.04 seconds. Dos Santos commented on the unpredictable nature of the sport, noting that he sensed Warholm tiring toward the end of the race, which allowed him to seize the win.

Meanwhile, in the women's 100m hurdles, Olympic champion Masai Russell displayed superb form, clocking 12.25 seconds to defeat Bahamian indoor champion Devynne Charlton and the world record holder Tobi Amusan. The women's sprinting and field events were equally impressive and filled with historic achievements. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson dominated the 200m sprint with a time of 22.07 seconds, outclassing Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Anavia Battle of the United States.

It was a notable return for Miller-Uibo, who had not competed in a Diamond League event for three years. Other high-profile athletes, including the American Sha'Carri Richardson, struggled to maintain pace, with Richardson finishing in fourth place. The absolute highlight of the field events was the performance of the Dutch shot putter Jessica Schilder. She delivered a historic throw of 21.09 meters, setting a new Diamond League record and becoming the first woman to exceed the 21-meter barrier since 1999.

This massive effort pushed the two-time world champion Chase Jackson into second place. Finally, the men's 110m hurdles saw Jamal Britt deliver a stunning upset, beating fellow American Cordell Tinch with a personal best-equalling time of 13.07 seconds





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Diamond League Athletics Gift Leotlela Jessica Schilder Armand Duplantis

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