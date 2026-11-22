Ghost Hlubi takes the top prize at the sixth annual Openserve South African Social Media Awards in Johannesburg, highlighting the economic power of local content creators.

The sixth annual Openserve South African Social Media Awards transformed the Mosaïek Theatre in Fairland, Johannesburg, into the epicenter of the nation's digital content industry on Saturday night. The event served as a major celebration for South Africa's creator economy, resulting in the distribution of twenty-seven distinct industry awards to top-performing influencers, podcasters, and digital brands.

Ghost Hlubi Takes Top Honor

Ghost Hlubi emerged as the night's most significant victor by claiming the South African Social Media Dominance Award. This prestigious title represents the highest level of achievement within the local digital ecosystem, recognizing sustained impact and audience engagement across multiple platforms. Ghost Hlubi expressed deep personal significance regarding the win, stating directly that this specific accolade was the one he had genuinely desired throughout his career.

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PapaWawa And Young ZuluBoy Win Big

Dual trophy winner PapaWawa secured victories in the Sports Influencer of the Year category and the Openserve Next Award, demonstrating versatility across competitive fields and emerging talent recognition. Five-year-old ZuluBoy, whose real name is Lihlumelo Lujabe, captured hearts and awards from the Eastern Cape by winning both the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year and the People's Choice Award.

Young ZuluBoy's acceptance speech resonated with the audience, highlighting the early emergence of digital stardom among younger demographics in South Africa. His success alongside PapaWawa illustrates the broad demographic reach of the awards, spanning from established sports personalities to young children with significant online followings.

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Podcast and Kasi Content Rise

Babu Dokotela claimed the Podcast of the Year award, defeating notable competitors including Podcast and Chill with MacG and Open Chats Podcast in a highly competitive field. This victory underscores the growing influence of audio content within the broader social media landscape, proving that long-form discussion formats continue to attract substantial audiences.

The ceremony also celebrated niche categories that reflect the diverse cultural fabric of the country. Shabba Wama was recognized as the top Kasi Content Creator, while Naqueeda won Beauty Influencer of the Year and Tumi Millicent took Fitness Influencer of the Year. These awards highlight the specialization and professionalization of content creation across various lifestyle segments.

Weza Matomane Highlights Industry Growth

Weza Matomane, director of the South African Social Media Awards, emphasized the professional stature of the attendees, noting that every recipient walked away as a business owner rather than just a hobbyist. She described the event as a gathering of an entire industry, featuring educational creators, kasi creators, and podcasters who outperformed traditional media giants in their respective formats.

Matomane pointed out that the recognition given to these individuals must now be matched by corresponding investment, policy updates, and legal protections. She stated that the goal moving forward is to ensure that the regulatory and financial frameworks evolve to support the creative professionals who drive digital engagement in South Africa.

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Additional Winners And Recognition

Other notable recipients included William Last for African Social Media Star of the Year and Anika Dambuza for Social Media Personality of the Year. The event also honored technical achievements such as Domingos as Social Media Gamer of the Year and K-Paparazzi as Social Media Photographer of the Year. Best Social Media Brand Campaign went to Achaar Yama Hurry Up, demonstrating the commercial effectiveness of influencer marketing.

The ceremony concluded with awards for radio and television integration, where Breakfast With Felix Hlophe & Minnie Ntuli won for Best Social Media Use by a Radio Show, and e.tv, The Four of Us took the TV category. The full list of winners was celebrated as proof that South African creators are now the main event, demanding equal attention and resources as traditional media entities.