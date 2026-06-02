Ghana Warns Citizens of South Africa, US Issues Separate Warning

Ghana has warned its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to South Africa, following a sharp increase in incidents targeting foreign African nationals in several cities. The warning forms part of a broader response by the administration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, which has already begun assisting citizens who wish to leave South Africa.

Ghana has warned its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to South Africa . The warning follows another warning issued by the United States, which advised Americans to avoid the popular Menlyn Park Shopping Centre .

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to reconsider travel plans to South Africa following what it described as a sharp increase in incidents targeting foreign African nationals in several cities. The warning forms part of a broader response by the administration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, which has already begun assisting citizens who wish to leave South Africa.

At the end of May, the Ghanaian government arranged a state-funded charter flight that transported nearly 300 citizens from Johannesburg to Accra. According to the ministry, more than 800 Ghanaian nationals have also registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for voluntary evacuation. Authorities said returning citizens are being assisted with emergency travel documentation, financial support through a Welcome Home integration package, and access to local employment databases.

For those who remain in South Africa, the ministry has advised heightened caution. Citizens have been urged to avoid city centres and known protest hotspots. It also advised to stay away from demonstrations, carry valid passports and residency documents at all times, and remain in regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for updates and consular assistance. Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also petitioned the African Union to address the situation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly condemned attacks on foreign nationals and instructed law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert in response to the unrest. The latest advisory follows a separate warning issued by the United States last week. American citizens were advised about visiting Menlyn Park Shopping Centre after an explosion at a Woolworths store in the shopping complex.

In its notice, the embassy advised Americans to exercise caution when travelling to the Menlyn area, remain aware of their surroundings and avoid large crowds. It also encouraged citizens to monitor local media reports, follow instructions from authorities, report suspicious activity and consider alternative travel routes where possible. The embassy further stated that, where practical, US citizens should avoid the area until further notice. That advisory remains in effect.

Located at the corner of Lois Avenue and Atterbury Road in Pretoria, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is one of South Africa's largest retail destinations. With a gross lettable area of 177,000 square metres, it is the country's second-largest shopping mall after Fourways Mall and attracts millions of visitors each year





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