Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Entry to Canada, Misses World Cup Opener

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his team's first World Cup match against Panama after being denied entry to Canada due to his pending legal charges. FIFA confirmed the visa refusal, while Canadian immigration authorities emphasized consistent enforcement of admissibility rules. Partey, who faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges, could still play in later matches if Ghana advances. The incident highlights the complexities of host nation immigration controls during the tournament.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his nation's first World Cup game in Toronto against Panama after being denied entry to Canada. The 32-year-old, who now plays for Villarreal after leaving Arsenal, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed that the former Arsenal player will be unable to travel from Ghana's training base in Boston because his visa application was refused by the Canadian government. World football's governing body stated that it is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. According to Canadian immigration rules, individuals who have committed or been convicted of a crime may not be allowed into the country.

Canadian immigration officials emphasized that the IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament. IRCC officers are trained decision-makers who assess an individual's eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws.

Meanwhile, a US Customs and Border Protection official noted that the US is aware of the pending court case for Mr. Partey, but since he has not been convicted of a crime, he was admitted to the United States after being issued a visa. Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.

CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with US law. CBP deferred to Canada for questions on his denial of entry. Prior to the tournament, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz expressed no qualms about selecting Partey, stating, I don't have any comments about my own decisions. He is here so what are we talking about?

Let the events run their normal course; let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean we are going to find the truth. Ghana is set to face England in their second Group L match at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough, on 23 June, before taking on Croatia on 27 June in Philadelphia. Both games in which Partey could still feature if he remains available and fit.

Ghana could potentially return to Canada in the last 32 if they finish as runners-up in Group L, advancing to play the runners-up in Group K in Toronto on Thursday, 2 July. If they were to progress in third place from their group and win their last-32 match, their last-16 fixture would take place in Vancouver on Tuesday, 7 July.

Partey's situation is not the first to involve the authorities of the host nations-the United States, Mexico, and Canada-as the tournament gets underway. Another case involved Somali referee Osman Jama Artan, who was denied entry to the United States because of his association with suspected members of terror organizations, according to a source from President Donald Trump's administration.

Artan, who held a diplomatic passport and a single entry US visa, told the New York Times that he was questioned by border officials over his links to Somali militant group Al Shabab and had told them he knew nothing about the group. He said, I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.

Artan was voted the 2025 Confederation of African Football men's referee of the year and has been on FIFA's international list since 2018. He was set to be the first Somali to referee at the World Cup finals but will now miss the tournament due to the denial of entry





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