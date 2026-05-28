Ghana's Repatriation of Citizens from South Africa Signals Political Rebuke Over Xenophobia and Migration Crisis

A mass voluntary repatriation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa has been characterised as an unprecedented political rebuke by migration experts, highlighting tensions over xenophobia and governance failures.

The voluntary repatriation of nearly 300 Ghana ian nationals from South Africa on Wednesday marks a significant political development, as an African government organizes the withdrawal of its citizens from a democratic state.

Landau, a migration scholar at the University of Oxford, described it as an unprecedented political rebuke. The operation highlights deep concerns about safety and dissatisfaction with South Africa's handling of immigration, amid anti-immigrant protests and economic pressures. The repatriation, involving mostly undocumented individuals, reflects broader debates on xenophobia and governance. Landau compared the language of voluntary repatriation to US self-deportation rhetoric, noting it serves as a political distraction from South Africa's domestic failures.

Ghana's High Commissioner emphasized that state institutional backlogs contribute to the problem, and Ghana will provide reintegration support. The scenes of departure symbolise a 'purification' narrative, offering temporary satisfaction without addressing root causes





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