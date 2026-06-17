Ghana Faces Panama Without Partey After Canada Denies Entry

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz confirms Thomas Partey will miss World Cup group match against Panama after losing appeal against Canada's entry denial. Queiroz expresses confidence in his squad despite off-field issues.

Ghana 's World Cup campaign faces a significant setback as midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the crucial Group L match against Panama following a Canadian federal court's dismissal of his appeal against the country's entry denial.

Coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed the news during a press conference on Tuesday, emphasizing that the team is prepared to move forward without the Villarreal star. Partey, who faces allegations of rape and sexual assault in Britain, has consistently denied the charges. The legal proceedings in Canada stem from the country's decision to bar him from entering for the match at Toronto Stadium. Queiroz refrained from commenting on Partey's legal troubles, stating that his focus remains on the game.

'To add more comments about issues that are nonsense is not part of my business. My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me,' he said. The coach expressed readiness to adapt, highlighting the depth of Ghana's squad. Despite the absence of Partey, Queiroz voiced confidence in his team's ability to compete against a well-organized Panama side.

He acknowledged Panama's experience and organization but pointed out potential weaknesses that Ghana can exploit.

'Of course, they have some weaknesses. We need to find them and I believe we have the solution to their strengths,' Queiroz remarked. He praised his own squad's attributes, citing great experience, quality, speed, and skill.

'We've got great experience, we've got quality, we've got speed, we've got skill. I think we can do well in one-on-one situations. We're strong and we'll showcase our strengths in the game,' he added. The match is critical for both teams as they vie for a spot in the knockout stages, with Group L featuring formidable opponents.

Queiroz also addressed the ongoing debate over FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks during World Cup matches. While he refrained from critiquing the rule outright, he called for an integrity report after the tournament to evaluate its true purpose.

'An integrity report must be clear and judge if this decision was really made more to protect the health and the performance of the players, or if it was made to protect marketing and other issues,' Queiroz stated. The hydration breaks have sparked mixed reactions among players and coaches, with some questioning their necessity. As Ghana prepares to face Panama, the team remains focused on adapting to conditions and leveraging their strengths.

The match promises to be a tightly contested encounter, with both sides eager to secure vital points





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