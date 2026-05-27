Ghana Begins Repatriation of Citizens from South Africa Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests

Ghanaian authorities repatriate first group of 800 citizens from South Africa following protests against illegal immigration and fears of xenophobic violence.

Ghana ian authorities have begun repatriating the first group of 800 citizens from South Africa , following weeks of anti-immigrant protests that have sparked fears of a resurgence in xenophobic violence.

The first flight, carrying an initial 300 passengers, departed from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport early Wednesday morning. The Ghanaian embassy chartered dozens of buses to transport the returnees, who included men, women, and children of all ages. A smaller group arrived separately in a police van and were kept apart from the main group under police watch, though officials did not specify why these individuals were separated.

The repatriation comes after a wave of demonstrations led by a group called March and March, which describes itself as a citizen-led movement for immigration reform. The protesters claim that illegal migrants are overburdening public services and have demanded that the South African government take stronger action to curb undocumented immigration. The group has set a June 30 deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave the country, raising concerns among foreign nationals about potential violence.

Many of those departing expressed a sense of insecurity and hopelessness. Rudolph, a Ghanaian who has lived in South Africa for 10 years and runs a salon, told the BBC that the recent protests made him feel unsafe.

'It is not comfortable for us to stay here anymore, so we have to go. I think we will find peace at home,' he said. Rudolph added that the demonstrations had escalated from Durban to other provinces, and he feared that the June 30 deadline could trigger violent attacks. He stated that he would never return to South Africa.

The Ghanaian government, acting on concerns for its citizens' safety, organized the repatriation. Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said the government listened to the plight of its citizens who felt their lives were in danger and their businesses had come to a standstill. He emphasized that it is every government's responsibility to care for its citizens both at home and abroad.

Quashie also noted that the repatriation includes a reintegration strategy to help returnees restart their lives in Ghana, potentially by supporting them in the same businesses they operated in South Africa. He argued that removing undocumented Ghanaians also helps the South African economy by addressing the issue of illegal immigration. The situation has historical precedents. In 2019, at least 12 people were killed in xenophobic attacks across South Africa, and in 2008, 62 foreign nationals died in similar violence.

Analysts have linked the current anti-migrant sentiment to upcoming local elections scheduled for November, as politicians may exploit nationalist rhetoric to gain support. The South African government has condemned criminal acts directed at foreigners while acknowledging the need to address illegal immigration. The repatriation of Ghanaian citizens is expected to continue in phases, with remaining registered individuals undergoing screening before departure.

The Ghanaian authorities have not disclosed how many undocumented Ghanaians are currently in South Africa, but the ongoing process highlights the complex challenges of migration and social cohesion in the region





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ghana South Africa Repatriation Xenophobia Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Clamps Down on Corruption and Electricity Woes Amid Africa Day CelebrationsThe Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi allegedly offered to bribe an investigating officer to not keep him behind bars. Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki insists the Phala Phala farm saga is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private business and not the ANC’s. Furthermore, the former chairperson of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on all Africans to unite as the continent celebrates Africa Day today. The South African Weather Service has forecast fine conditions for Tuesday, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions expected. Eskom’s Kusile housing project’s 336 flats, which remain incomplete and unoccupied, in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, show the impact of complaints about Eskom’s electricity woes. Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave South Africa, and the ANC misses the deadline to adopt the Section 89 independent panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal, turning to the Constitutional Court. Police’s forensic science lab captain arrested in a separate development. National Treasury has clarified which tiers of government need to wrestle control of Johannesburg’s electricity woes before it gets involved. Electoral map highlights divisions and disagreements, both nationally and internationally.

Read more »

South Africa ramps up support for Africa’s Ebola fight with substantial fundingAs Africa rallies to confront what is being termed the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, South Africa has pledged an initial US$5 million towards a continental preparedness and response plan:

Read more »

South Africa launches expansion of Biovac plant to create Africa's first end‑to‑end multi‑vaccine manufacturing hubMinister Parks Tau announced a R1.8 billion expansion of the Biovac Institute in Cape Town, aiming to build the continent's first full‑scale multi‑vaccine manufacturing site. The project, funded by international investors, is expected to boost self‑reliance in vaccine production, create high‑skill jobs in research, chemistry and engineering, and strengthen South Africa's pharmaceutical sector.

Read more »

Ghana Begins Repatriation of Undocumented Migrants Amid South Africa ProtestsGhana has started repatriating a first group of undocumented migrants from South Africa following recent protests against undocumented immigrants. Diplomatic efforts between the two nations continue to address the broader issue.

Read more »