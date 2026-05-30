Ghana Approves Bill Criminalising Homosexuality and LGBTQ+ Activities

Ghana's parliament has approved a bill that criminalises homosexuality and the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities. The bill introduces a 'duty to report' prohibited acts to police and identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender or queer can be punished by up to three years' imprisonment.

The parliament in Ghana has approved a new bill criminalising homosexuality and the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities. The bill introduces a 'duty to report' prohibited acts to police and identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender or queer can be punished by up to three years' imprisonment.

Religious leaders have pressured President John Dramani Mahama, who still needs to ratify the legislation, to strengthen anti-gay laws since he came to power last year. The ban has been sharply criticised by international organisations, including Human Rights Watch, which said it placed LGBTQ+ peoples' lives at risk while also 'encouraging citizens to surveil and denounce one another'. In an address to Parliament, the bill's sponsor Reverend John Ntim Fordjour said the bill protected Ghanaian family and cultural values.

He said the new bans would make existing laws 'more robust, more encompassing, and more stringent in dealing with the practices of LGBTQI'. Exemptions were included for legal, media and healthcare professionals who report on LGBTQ+ issues or provide medical treatment or other services for gay people. Ghana passed a similar bill in 2024 but it did not become law after former president Akufo-Addo failed to sign it amid legal challenges.

President Mahama has indicated he would support the bill's passage, saying shortly after he took office that 'I believe in the principles and values that only two genders exist - man and woman. And that marriage is between a man and a woman.

' Senegal's parliament approved similar legislation in March which prescribes a maximum prison term of 10 years for sexual acts by same-sex couples and criminalising the promotion of homosexuality





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