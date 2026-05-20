Ghana Announces Relief Package for Evacuated Nationals as Xenophobic Attacks Continue in South Africa

Ghana has announced a relief package for its nationals being evacuated from South Africa due to ongoing xenophobic attacks. The package includes a welcome home financial package, transportation assistance, reintegration allowance, free psychosocial support, and entry into a special database for jobs and start-up opportunities.

People protest against illegal immigration on May 20, 2026 in Durban, South Africa . The group is advocating for stronger immigration enforcement, strict border control, and the strict enforcement of municipal bylaws and local labor laws.

As tensions between South Africa and fellow African countries continue to rise over xenophobic attacks, Ghana has announced support for its countrymen who are being evacuated. The West African country's ministry of foreign affairs said all Ghanaians being evacuated from SA due to ongoing attacks will be entitled to a relief package.

This includes a welcome home financial package, transportation assistance to their various destinations across Ghana, a reintegration allowance, free psychosocial support, and entry into a special database for jobs and start-up opportunities. The announcement comes after the country committed to repatriating 300 nationals who were affected by the protests in South Africa. Violent anti-immigration protests have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape.

Earlier in May, Ghana facilitated the return of Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian national who was seen being interrogated by a group of South Africans in a widely circulated video. The group of anti-immigration protesters were questioning Asamoah about why he certified a copy of his passport and why his passport reflects that he left South Africa, entered Ghana, and re-entered SA on the same day.

The Ghanaian government recently wrote to the African Union (AU) to share its concern about what it describes as the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in SA. It said the incidents 'have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of many African nationals residing in South Africa'.

Fellow West African country Nigeria also shared plans to repatriate Nigerians who have indicated that they want to return home. On Tuesday, the Durban CBD descended into chaos when civil organisations, political parties and lobby group March and March led an anti-illegal immigration protest. Reportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central Police Station seeking protection.

However, the group clashed with police who fired rubber bullets at them, leaving three people injured. Public order police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a group of about 300 protesting foreign nationals outside the Durban Central police station. In a statement on Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission said circulating footage of recent violent attacks apparently targeted at foreign nationals was 'deeply alarming'.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation, engage stakeholders, and advocate for accountability and the protection of human rights





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