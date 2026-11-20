GetGo Fund CEO Donna Shefer and founders Mark Collie and Dr Taddy Blecher launch the second version of their educational crowdfunding platform to help South African schools raise money for essential resources.

GetGo Fund, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to supporting South Africa n education, officially launched version 2.0 of its digital infrastructure during a public networking event. The platform connects schools directly with donors to raise funds for critical needs such as textbooks, laptops, and infrastructure repairs. Founders Mark Collie and Dr Taddy Blecher, along with CEO Donna Shefer, presented the updated system to encourage broader public participation in educational equity.

Platform Development and Initial Funding

Entrepreneur Mark Collie established GetGo Fund in May 2023 alongside Dr Taddy Blecher to improve educational access for children in South Africa. Collie provided the initial millions of rands required to develop the platform after being inspired by his personal experience helping a friend's children afford educational opportunities. The initiative operates on the core belief that financial circumstances should not prevent students from accessing better learning resources.

Also read South African Airways named second most family-friendly airline globally

Dr Taddy Blecher spoke at the launch event held on Friday at the Museum of Illusions in Rosebank, Johannesburg. He emphasized that the platform was designed to ensure no child misses out on opportunities due to a lack of funds. The organization aims to support schools in upgrading their facilities and providing essential resources to pupils across the country.

Direct Connection Between Schools and Donors

CEO Donna Shefer described GetGo Fund as more than just a financial transaction platform, calling it a microphone for schools to share their specific challenges. The system allows registered and verified schools to post their needs directly to potential donors, bypassing traditional intermediaries. Schools provide updates, and grants are tracked to assess the actual impact of the donations.

Advertisement

Shefer highlighted a recent visit to Masiphumelele High School in the Western Cape, where she discovered three completely empty science laboratories. A pupil at the school used the platform to raise money to equip these labs and teach classmates how to fundraise for other necessities. These needs include uniforms, textbooks, and tablets, demonstrating the platform's versatility in addressing both academic and basic welfare requirements.

Campaign Success and Corporate Partnerships

Since its inception, GetGo Fund has created 93 campaigns, with 24 campaigns fully funded as of the 2025 reporting period. The organization has successfully onboarded 18 schools and attracted 65 public donors who contributed R160,000 through the initial platform version. These figures illustrate the growing trust and engagement from the local community in supporting educational projects.

Corporate partnerships have played a significant role in the platform's financial success, with more than R5m raised through these collaborations. Mark Collie, who serves as a board member and founding seed funder, announced that the Museum of Illusions would use its visitor base and digital marketing channels to promote the initiative. This partnership aims to leverage existing customer networks to create new opportunities for children in need.

Future Expansion and Community Mobilization

The launch of version 2.0 is designed to scale public donations and extend the platform's reach to more schools in South Africa. The organization plans to expand its operations significantly as it moves toward 2027. The long-term vision involves helping schools mobilize their alumni, parents, and surrounding communities to raise funds for their specific needs.

Advertisement

Funding needs on the platform extend beyond classroom resources to include infrastructure and specialized staff. Examples include schools needing to replace roofs damaged by storms or securing private funding for a chess coach salary. Pupil assistance with tuition fees is also a key area of focus. Mark Collie stated that businesses can make a difference by using their resources to support these educational initiatives.