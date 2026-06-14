Germany's Dominant Performance in 2026 FIFA World Cup Opener

Germany's 7-1 victory over Curaçao in their Group E opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a significant milestone for the European giants, as they became the first nation this century to score seven or more goals in a World Cup match on three occasions. The match was a one-sided affair, with Germany dominating and scoring four unanswered goals after the restart.

Germany got their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign off to the perfect start by hammering Curaçao 7-1 in the Group E opener at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA on Sunday evening.

The European giants became the first nation this century to score seven or more goals in a World Cup match on three occasions. For the Blue Wave, their debut match was disastrous as they conceded seven goals, but they can take consolation from scoring in their first game. Curaçao will hope to cause an upset against Ecuador on June 21 to boost their Round of 32 ambitions





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Germany Curaçao 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E Opener Dominant Performance Seven Or More Goals Three Occasions

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