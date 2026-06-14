Germany's 7‑1 Opening Win Over Curaçao Fuels Confidence Ahead of World Cup Group Stage

Julian Nagelsmann says the emphatic victory against Curaçao will boost Germany's self‑belief as they prepare for tougher encounters with Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E.

Germany entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a clear purpose: to restore the self‑belief that has slipped away since their last triumph in Brazil twelve years ago.

The opening match against Curaçao offered a perfect laboratory for Julian Nagelsmann and his squad to test their attacking ideas and mental fortitude. The German side exploded for seven goals, recording the first opening‑match victory at a World Cup since 2014 and delivering a performance that Nagelsmann described as a catalyst for renewed confidence. Early on, Felix Nmecha opened the scoring, only for Curaçao's Livano Comenencia to equalise with a deflected strike.

The German response was swift and decisive; centre‑back Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead, while Kai Havertz delivered a brace that highlighted his versatility in the final third. Jamal Musiala, the prodigious midfielder, added his own goal, showcasing his poise under pressure, and young forward Nathaniel Brown capped the onslaught before Deniz Undav completed the tally, sealing a 7‑1 rout that left any notion of a shocking upset firmly behind the German fans.

Nagelsmann, speaking after the match, emphasized that the victory was about more than the scoreline.

"We really needed this self‑confidence. It was there, but it grew after the game," the 38‑year‑old manager said, underlining the psychological edge that a dominant start can provide. He praised the team's intensity, noting that the level of pressing and movement displayed against a modest Caribbean opponent bodes well for the tougher challenges ahead in Group E, where Germany will meet Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

The coach also reflected on the pressure of being overwhelming favourites, acknowledging that the mental balance between a high‑expectation side and an{ low‑profile : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : 0 team lacked the same level of expectation, which can be tricky for a side accustomed to scrutiny.

His comments reflected an awareness that managing that disparity is as much a tactical exercise as a mental one. Looking ahead, the German camp knows that the next two group fixtures will present a sterner test. Ecuador's high‑tempo pressing and Ivory Coast's physicality will require Germany to replicate the intensity shown against Curaçao while adapting to different tactical demands.

Nevertheless, the dominant performance has already sent a clear message to rivals: Germany is ready to pursue a fifth World Cup title with a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned composure. Fans can follow the remaining matches through DStv's various packages, with streaming available via the DStv Stream app for on‑the‑go viewing, ensuring that supporters worldwide can keep track of Germany's quest for redemption





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Germany World Cup Julian Nagelsmann Curaçao Group E

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tiny Curacao tackle Germany at World Cup as Iran arrive in USThe smallest nation by population in the tournament comes face-to-face with the four-time winners on Sunday when tiny Curacao play Germany in a true World Cup fairytale.

Read more »

South African referee Abongile Tom appointed fourth official for Germany vs Curaçao World Cup matchSouth African referee Abongile Tom has been named as the fourth official for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Germany and Curaçao. The match will be officiated by Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Tom's career and underscores FIFA's confidence in South African officials.

Read more »

Germany roar past Curaçao 7-1 in opening World Cup match, first win since 2014Germany began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a crushing 7-1 victory over debutants Curaçao in Houston, securing their first opening‑match win since lifting the trophy in 2014 and positioning themselves strongly for the group stage.

Read more »

World Cup Opening Day: Brazil Held by Morocco, Scotland Edge Haiti, Germany Crush CuracaoBrazil began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, while Scotland defeated Haiti 2-1 and Germany routed Curacao 7-1 in their respective opening matches.

Read more »