Germany roar past Curaçao 7-1 in opening World Cup match, first win since 2014

Germany began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a crushing 7-1 victory over debutants Curaçao in Houston, securing their first opening‑match win since lifting the trophy in 2014 and positioning themselves strongly for the group stage.

Germany opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over debutants Curaçao in Group E , the first time the four-time champions have won an opening match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

The match took place on Sunday at the stadium in Houston, a venue that turned into a festive arena as the Caribbean nation's supporters, known locally as the Blue Wave, filled the stands with bright colours and rhythmic chants. The Germans arrived in good spirits and quickly imposed their technical superiority, setting the tone for what could become a memorable run in the tournament.

The opening goal came in the sixth minute when Felix Nmecha, a former England junior international who switched allegiance to Germany, intercepted a pass from Florian Wirtz on the left wing. Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area, Nmecha curled a low, precise shot around a Curaçao defender and into the top corner past goalkeeper Eloy Room, sparking immediate celebrations among the German fans in the stands.

Curaçao responded promptly; a few minutes later Livano Comenencia unleashed a powerful strike that took a deflection and rattled the German net. The deflection caused veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer - who at 40 is the oldest player ever to appear for Germany at a World Cup and is now playing his fifth global tournament - to glance his hand, but the ball found the back of the net, thrilling the Curaçao faithful. Germany, however, were not unsettled.

After the restart, centre‑back Nico Schlotterbeck rose highest from a corner and headed the ball past a stretched Room, giving the Germans a 2-1 lead before the break. The score intensified when Kai Havertz stepped up to convert a penalty after Nmecha was brought down in the box by Riechedly Bazoer. The German side entered the halftime interval with a two‑goal cushion, convinced that their opponents' defensive organization was beginning to crumble.

The second half opened with a flurry of German attacks. Within 69 seconds, Jamal Musiala, the young playmaker who also featured for England at youth level before committing to Germany, timed a run onto a pass from Joshua Kimmich and slotted a low strike from a tight angle, extending the lead to 4-1. Leroy Sane, usually a clinical finisher, saw his effort drift wide, leaving only the resilient Curaçao goalkeeper to commend the German onslaught.

Shortly after, full‑back Nathaniel Brown surged forward, meeting a cross and firing the ball into the net just before the second hydration break, making it 5-1. The German onslaught continued with Deniz Undav adding his name to the scoresheet, and finally Havertz completed his brace, sealing the 7-1 result.

The match concluded with a standing ovation for both teams, though the German side now enjoys a comfortable position in the group and can look ahead to tougher fixtures against Ecuador and Ivory Coast. Beyond the on‑field action, the broadcast reached a global audience through DStv's suite of packages, including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access, with all matches also available via DStv Stream for mobile viewing.

The coverage ensured that fans worldwide could follow every moment of the World Cup, reinforcing the tournament's reputation as a truly international celebration of sport. This emphatic opening victory not only restores Germany's confidence after a six‑year lull but also sets a high bar for the remainder of their campaign, as they aim to recapture the glory of 2014 and perhaps add another star to their illustrious collection





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