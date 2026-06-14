Germany Open World Cup Campaign with 7-1 Victory Over Historic Curacao Debut

In a match filled with historic milestones, Germany secured a dominant 7-1 win over World Cup debutants Curacao in their Group E opener. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring with the tournament's fastest goal, while Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (two), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav also found the net for the four-time champions. The biggest ovation, however, went to Curacao's Livano Comenencia, whose 21st-minute equaliser marked his nation's first-ever World Cup goal. The match also saw Curacao manager Dick Advocaat, 78, become the oldest coach in World Cup history and Germany's Manuel Neuer, 40, become his country's oldest player at a major tournament. Despite the heavy defeat, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the finals by population and land area celebrated a momentous occasion on the 68,021-strong crowd.

Germany commenced their pursuit of a fifth World Cup title with a commanding 7-1 triumph over first-time finalists Curacao on Sunday. The encounter, a Group E opener in the global tournament, was notable not for the lopsided scoreline but for the numerous historic achievements etched by both teams on an unforgettable day for the Caribbean island nation.

For Germany, the result served as a stark statement of intent, while for Curacao, it was a celebration of a dream realized, their supporters creating a vibrant atmosphere that resonated throughout the stadium. The match's opening goal arrived with astonishing speed. Felix Nmecha pounced on a swift one-two with Florian Wirtz on the edge of the box and, after just six minutes, curled a sublime shot into the corner, leaving goalkeeper Eloy Room with no chance.

This strike set a new benchmark for the fastest goal of the competition. The early German dominance, characterized by rapid passing and relentless pressure, seemed poised to yield more.

However, the script was thrillingly flipped in the 21st minute when Curacao executed a perfect counter-attacking plan. Following earlier near-misses, Comenencia saw his shot from 15 metres take a crucial deflection that looped over the stranded Manuel Neuer. The goal, Curacao's first in any World Cup, ignited a deafening celebration from their sizeable contingent, a moment of pure, unadulterated joy that momentarily silenced the German surge. That parity, however, was short-lived.

Germany regained composure and their superiority soon told. Just before the half-hour mark, Nathaniel Brown delivered a corner that Nico Schlotterbeck met with a simple, glancing header to restore the German lead. The game then entered a phase of relentless German pressure. A penalty was awarded after Nmecha was fouled by Riechedly Bazoer, and Kai Havertz coolly converted from the spot.

The scoring continued early in the second half with the brilliant Jamal Musiala extending the advantage. The rout was then completed by further strikes from Brown, substitute Deniz Undav, and a second goal for Havertz, capping a relentless offensive display. Beyond the scoreline, the match was a stage for landmark personal achievements. Curacao's veteran coach, Dick Advocaat, at 78 years old, entered the record books as the oldest manager ever to take charge in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Germany's legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, at 40, broke Lothar Matthäus's record to become the oldest player to represent Germany at a major tournament. For Curacao, qualifying as the smallest nation by population and geographical size to ever reach the finals was a triumph in itself. Their valiant effort, highlighted by Comenencia's historic strike, offered 'cold comfort' in the face of a heavy defeat, yet the day belonged to their pioneering spirit.

The 'Blue Wave' may have been overwhelmed by a 'wave after wave of white shirts,' but their splash on world football's grandest stage will be remembered forever





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Germany Curacao World Cup Football Nico Schlotterbeck Kai Havertz Jamal Musiala Livano Comenencia Dick Advocaat Manuel Neuer Felix Nmecha Debut

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