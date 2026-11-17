Germany routed the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin on Monday, with Florian Wirtz scoring twice and Brajan Gruda adding a goal and two assists, to secure a Nations League quarterfinal spot.

Germany crushed the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin on Monday to reach the Nations League quarterfinals, their biggest win over their neighbors since a 7-0 victory in 1959.

Florian Wirtz scored twice, while Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists in the rout at the Olympiastadion. Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also found the net as Germany produced the most impressive performance of Jurgen Klopp's six-game tenure as head coach. The result secured Germany's place in the final eight and dropped the Netherlands to second in the group despite their own qualification. Klopp praised his team's display in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

Also read Germany thrash Netherlands 5-0 to reach Nations League quarterfinals

Klopp Praises Team Performance And Goals

He said: The game was outstanding. We scored unbelievable goals. It was just insane. A fantastic football match and a magnificent experience.

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I wouldn't have even dared to wish for all of this. The coach singled out Gruda and Scherhant, two players he has given their debuts, for special praise. He said: Boy can those two play. But the amount of work they put in, it's immense.

That's what defines a team -- and plenty of others can play football too. Wirtz, often criticized for a lack of end product since his big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, has now scored in four consecutive games for Germany. He told ARD: We hope that we can make it fun for the fans. It was definitely fun for us, especially in the second-half.

Germany knew only a win would give them a realistic chance of reaching the quarterfinals, and Klopp described the match as a final. The game was a rematch of the 1974 World Cup final, which Germany won in Munich. Both sides began cautiously, with the Dutch having the first good chance when Jurrien Timber found Crysencio Summerville unmarked on the penalty spot, but the winger lost his footing before getting a shot away.

Scherhant Scores Opener In Berlin

Just after the half hour, Berlin-born Scherhant latched onto a cross from Freiburg teammate Philipp Treu but hit the far post. Nine minutes later, Scherhant had another chance from the same blade of grass and this time curled a lovely effort across the face of goal and inside the post. Scherhant said: I don't think it could have gone any better, to score the opener here in my city.

I don't think I could have dreamed of better -- it's unbelievable. The Germans continued their assault after the break. Wirtz added another with a solo effort on the hour, dribbling from left to right and back centrally before lifting a shot in off the left post from the penalty arc. Schlotterbeck headed in from a Gruda free-kick with 65 minutes gone.

Gruda then laid on another goal six minutes later, tearing down the right and finding Wirtz, who hammered in off the bottom of the crossbar. In his first Germany match on home soil and just his second overall, Gruda added one of his own, tapping in a Scherhant shot that rebounded off the post. Wirtz said: We don't mind who we play. We want to play attacking football.

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Wirtz And Gruda Dominate The Match

We want to score goals and dominate the opponent. And I think we did that perfectly. He added: We want to keep going next year. We want to get better.

I think we've taken some great steps in our development as a team. The Netherlands suffered their first defeat under coach Xavi Hernandez and offered little in attack after Germany's second goal. They missed injured captain Virgil van Dijk at the back, with the hosts cutting through a flimsy defense at will. Xavi told reporters: I'm really sad, because before the game I was really proud.

Today it was not about the football, but about speed and about our values. He added: I want to say sorry to our supporters, because today we showed our worst face. It's part of the process. We need to keep going and work on our values.

Netherlands Qualify Despite Loss To Germany

Despite the loss, the Netherlands also qualified for the final eight, although the last German goal dropped them to second in the group. Greece beat Serbia 1-0 in Volos on Monday, with substitute Giorgos Masouras turning in Vangelis Pavlidis' cross at the far post in the 69th minute. Greece finished level on 11 points with Germany and the Netherlands but narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal spot on tiebreakers. Serbia ended their campaign bottom of the group without a point.

In League B, Slovenia earned a 3-0 away win against North Macedonia.