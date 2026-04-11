Gerda Steyn Wins Seventh Consecutive Two Oceans Ultra Marathon; Arthur Jantjies Claims Men's Title

Gerda Steyn dominated the women's race, securing her seventh straight victory, while Arthur Jantjies caused an upset to win the men's title at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon.

Gerda Steyn cemented her legendary status at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday, securing her seventh consecutive title with a dominant performance. The race, held on the scenic course culminating at the University of Cape Town, saw Steyn, representing the Hollywood Athletics Club, complete the 56-kilometer challenge in a remarkable time of 3:27:43.

This swift time not only secured her victory but also positioned her as the only athlete in the top ten to break the coveted 3:30 barrier. The conditions presented a challenging field, with strong international competition, making her achievement even more impressive. Steyn's tactical acumen was on full display, as she strategically pulled away from her competitors at crucial points in the race, ultimately finishing well ahead of the field. Her post-race comments reflected both her delight with the win and the high level of competition she faced, particularly highlighting the tactics employed by her rivals who were eager to challenge her established dominance.\The women's race was characterized by a competitive field, with Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba finishing in second place with a time of 3:33:31, followed by Nobhukhosi Tshuma in third (3:38:41). The race was filled with athletes who finished under four hours. Steyn's victory marked her second-fastest time in the Two Oceans Marathon, a testament to her consistent dedication and skill. She described the challenges posed by her competitors and how she focused on winning the entire race. Her victory, underscored by her trademark celebration of blowing kisses to the crowd, resonated deeply with spectators and solidified her place in South African sporting history. The competition's high stakes made the victory even more significant. Steyn's triumph not only earned her a title but also showcased her as a role model. The race highlighted the dedication and strategic planning that are hallmarks of her ultra-marathon success.\In the men's race, Arthur Jantjies delivered an unexpected triumph, showcasing a burst of speed in the final kilometers to clinch victory. Representing Pan African Resources, Jantjies finished with a time of 3:09:25. His performance was especially striking because it was only his second ultra-marathon. He managed to surpass the defending champion, Khonkhobe, who settled for second place with a time of 3:10:00, while Zimbabwean Blessing Waison came third with a time of 3:11:13. Jantjies expressed his astonishment and pride at the win, calling it a historic moment for his hometown. He described his training regimen and how he managed to maintain a strong pace in the last kilometers. Jantjies' victory, a testament to his determination and his coach John Hamlett's training program, represents a significant achievement. This success will no doubt serve as a catalyst for future achievements





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Two Oceans Marathon Gerda Steyn Arthur Jantjies Ultra Marathon Running South Africa

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