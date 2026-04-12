Gerda Steyn: The Ultra-Marathon Queen Cementing Her Place in History

South African ultra-marathon runner Gerda Steyn continues to dominate the sport, solidifying her status as one of the greatest of all time with a string of record-breaking performances and consecutive victories, including a recent triumph at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon.

Consistency is a rare and valuable attribute in ultra-marathon running, where athletes face numerous challenges over distances exceeding the standard marathon. Maintaining peak performance over such lengths is incredibly difficult. While several athletes have achieved remarkable success in recent years, winning multiple ultra-races, the level of consistency displayed by Gerda Steyn on the South Africa n ultra-distance circuit sets her apart.

Athletes like Caroline Wostmann and Bongmusa Mthembu have showcased exceptional talent, but only a select few have rivaled Steyn's unwavering results. To put things in perspective, only two other athletes, Fordyce and Elena Nurgalieva, have matched her consistency in the last century. Fordyce has nine victories and Russian athlete Elena Nurgalieva, who made South Africa her temporary home, won Comrades eight times. Steyn's performances in an increasingly competitive era put her achievements above other successful runners such as Wostmann and Mthembu.\Gerda Steyn’s exceptional abilities seem almost otherworldly. She frequently surpasses expectations, leading some to jokingly suggest she might be a cyborg, given her consistent success. Since 2018, Steyn has dominated the Two Oceans ultra-marathon, securing victory seven consecutive times. She has also triumphed four times at the prestigious Comrades Marathon. Furthermore, she has consistently broken records at the Two Oceans, shaving nearly four minutes off the longstanding record set in 1989 by Frith van der Merwe. Her dominance extends to the Comrades Marathon, where she has shattered both the ‘up’ and ‘down’ course records. This remarkable performance, characterized by both record-breaking times and consecutive wins, showcases her analytical approach and dedication to the sport. As a former quantity surveyor, Steyn brings a methodical and strategic mindset to her training and race preparation, allowing her to master the art of preparing for the grueling ultra-races that test both physical and mental endurance. Her meticulous approach, combined with her innate talent, has elevated her to the pinnacle of ultra-marathon running.\Having once worked as a quantity surveyor, Steyn has proven herself an analytical competitor, mastering the art of preparation for demanding races over challenging terrains. Her strategic approach, coupled with an unwavering focus, allows her to consistently achieve remarkable results. After her recent victory at the Two Oceans marathon, Steyn has undoubtedly secured her place among the legends of South African ultra-marathon running. While Fordyce and Nurgalieva are icons of the sport, Steyn’s sustained success, especially in recent years, elevates her to the same level. If she maintains her current trajectory for several more years, she might ultimately surpass them all. Her dedication, meticulous planning, and unwavering consistency have made her a dominant force in the sport, and her legacy is being cemented with each record-breaking performance. She is an inspiration to aspiring athletes, proving that with dedication and a strategic approach, extraordinary feats are achievable. The consistency that Steyn has produced is something that can not be matched in this era of the sport. Adding The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and following us on Google News allows you to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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Gerda Steyn Ultra-Marathon Two Oceans Comrades Marathon South Africa

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