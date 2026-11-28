George Russell claims his sixth pole position for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Qatar Grand Prix, beating new world champion Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds in a tense qualifying session.

George Russell captured his sixth pole position of a challenging Formula 1 season on Saturday during the qualifying session for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit. The British driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team delivered a composed performance to finish ahead of his teammate and reigning world champion Kimi Antonelli in a tightly contested session.

Russell Claims Pole Position at Losail

Russell secured the top spot on the grid with a best lap time of one minute and twenty-one point six nine five seconds. This result placed him 0.128 seconds ahead of Antonelli, marking a significant achievement for the 28-year-old Briton who is seeking to rebound from a difficult period earlier in the week. The victory on track serves as a direct response to the intense media scrutiny and his recent verbal feud with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, which was ignited following the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Russell's performance has been viewed as a professional reset, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure after being advised to let his driving speak for him during the controversy.

Also read Antonelli Leads Mercedes 1-2 in Qatar GP Practice

Antonelli Frustrated by Strategic Decisions

Despite finishing second, the new world champion expressed visible frustration regarding the team strategy employed during the final qualifying segment. Antonelli, the 20-year-old Italian who became the youngest champion in the sport's history, had been the fastest driver in every previous session leading up to Q3. His irritation peaked when Mercedes opted to send him out on the track ahead of Russell for his final flying laps, a decision the team later defended based on tire management and track position protocols. The young champion questioned the order directly on the team radio, asking why he was not sent out first to secure a better advantage in the shootout against his teammate.

Norris Leads McLaren Charge Behind Mercedes

Lando Norris drove for the McLaren F1 Team to secure third place on the starting grid, marking a strong showing for the British squad. Norris finished 0.175 seconds behind Russell in the final run, highlighting the competitive gap between the frontrunners. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, followed closely in fourth place, effectively pushing Isack Hadjar of the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team back to fifth. Hadjar's performance also displaced his Red Bull Racing teammate, Max Verstappen, who qualified seventh behind Charles Leclerc of the Scuderia Ferrari team. The final grid positions also included Arvid Lindblad of the Visa Cash App RB in sixth and Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion, in eighth for Scuderia Ferrari, ahead of Liam Lawson.

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Post-Qualifying Reactions and Strategic Shifts

Russell expressed satisfaction with his car's performance, noting that the high-speed nature of the Losail circuit showcased the vehicle's strengths effectively. He described the car as a pleasure to drive, a sentiment that contrasts sharply with the earlier struggles of the season. Meanwhile, Antonelli admitted to struggling significantly in sector two of the track, which prevented him from finding the rhythm necessary to match Russell's pace. He stated that while he had a good overall feeling, the sequence of his laps was disrupted, necessitating a review with the engineering team to understand why the final strategy did not yield the expected results. Norris acknowledged the superiority of the Mercedes cars, stating that his team had done a good job but was simply outpaced by the German manufacturer's performance at this specific venue.

Spectators and Teams Prepare for Race Day

The qualifying session highlighted a shift in the competitive landscape, with only Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson from the Visa Cash App RB team managing to remain alongside the drivers from the established top four teams after the first two sessions. This result underscores the resilience of the mid-field contenders but also emphasizes the dominant pace of the leading contenders in Qatar. The results set the stage for Sunday's race, where Russell will lead the pack from pole position, aiming to convert his best qualifying time into a race win. Antonelli and the Mercedes team must now work quickly to address the strategic decisions that led to the grid penalty, hoping to regain their form as they chase points in the final stages of the championship. The event serves as a critical test of character and engineering for all teams involved, particularly for Mercedes as they navigate the aftermath of a turbulent week.