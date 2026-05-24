In a close and tense qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix, George Russell managed a spectacular late flying lap to pole position in the final seconds, foiling his young Italian teammate Kimi Andreacanti. However, the Briton, who was pre-season favorite to win the drivers' title, had a feeling of driving on ice and had difficulties warming up his tyres sufficiently in cool conditions, distancing himself from a close finish with his Mercedes teammate Lando Norris.

George Russell said he and championship-leading Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli had ‘respect for one another’ after clashing on Saturday and then locking out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix .

The 28-year-old Briton, who was pre-season favourite to win the drivers’ title, took pole position with a spectacular late flying lap to foil his precocious 19-year-old Italian teammate in the final seconds of a tense and closely-fought qualifying session. That followed Russell’s lights-to-flag win in the sprint which included a robust defensive move that resulted in Antonelli going off and dropping from second to third, leaving the teenager angry and claiming he had been ‘pushed off’





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula One George Russell Kimi Antonioli Formula One Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying Session Rapid Lap Terrible Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell says Montreal 'just another race' as pressure mountsGeorge Russell said that this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix is 'just another race' for him, even though he has been trailing teenage Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli in recent races.

Read more »

Antonelli fastest in practice, with Russell and Hamilton behindMercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli was fastest, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton trailing.

Read more »

George Russell Wins Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Over Teammate Kimi MoranelliGeorge Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday with Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli third and crying foul as the gloves came off between the Mercedes teammates. Lando Norris finished second after 23 laps of Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Read more »

Russell grabs pole in Canadian Grand PrixGeorge Russell powered to pole position on Saturday for the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Antonelli, before delivering a consummate lights-to-flag drive to secure the victory in the sprint race. The race was the first sprint race held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and it was a memorable one with a scrap between Russell and Antonelli, requiring an intervention from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Read more »