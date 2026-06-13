George Russell Claims Barcelona Pole in Thrilling Qualifying

Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position for the Barcelona Grand Prix, narrowly beating Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari. The closely fought qualifying session saw championship leader Kimi Antonelli line up third, while Lando Norris and Max Verstappen also featured in the top ten.

George Russell of Mercedes secured pole position for the Barcelona -Catalunya Grand Prix after a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday. The British driver achieved his third pole of the season, finishing a mere 0.064 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton in his upgraded Ferrari .

This result bumped championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who was driving the other Mercedes, to the second row for Sunday's race. Antonelli has won the last five races and is targeting a sixth consecutive victory, but he will start from third after Hamilton's impressive late lap. After a challenging weekend in Monaco and a difficult start to the season for the pre-season favorite, Russell expressed relief at being back in "the groove" and noted this was his career 10th pole.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, had endured a tough weekend but found significant pace in qualifying, nearly snatching pole himself.

"It's been a great weekend so far, I'm always fighting. I came into this weekend with a clean slate, felt good and it is great to be on pole," Russell remarked.

"It will be an interesting race tomorrow, Lewis did a great job to get up there so I'm sure there will be a fight. Tomorrow will not be easy.

" McLaren appeared to be the closest challenger to Mercedes this weekend, but 2025 champion Lando Norris qualified fourth and Oscar Piastri seventh. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar secured fifth and sixth respectively. Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls and Nico Hulkenberg took eighth and ninth, ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari, who crashed but walked away unharmed





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Formula 1 Grand Prix Barcelona Qualifying Pole Position George Russell Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Kimi Antonelli Lando Norris Mclaren Max Verstappen Red Bull

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