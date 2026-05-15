George Mtsweni to testify in Ntanzi murder trial

George Mtsweni, a relief commander at Villieria Police Station, will appear as a witness in the Ntanzi murder trial, scheduled to resume on Friday. He will discuss the missing occurrence book (OB), which the accused was transferred from Pretoria to Villieria Police Station. The situation led to the prosecution bringing further charges of a criminal offence against Bongani Ntanzi and four companions. Other charges include murder and other acts connected to the crime of Senzo Meyiwa.

Captain George Mtsweni , a relief commander at Villieria, will testify about the missing occurrence book (OB) he was instructed to search for in the Ntanzi transfer between Pretoria and Villieria Police Station.

The trial for accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, is expected to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, with two more witnesses being called by the defence. Ntanzi and four others are on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, shot and killed at his then-girlfriend's parental home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. Mtsweni confirmed that losing an occurrence book is a criminal offence, as per his legal counsel's question





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Ntanzi Murder Trial George Mtsweni Occurrence Book Sezso Meyiwa Vosloorus Johannesburg Criminal Offence Bafana Bafana Captain Kelly Khumalo Sentencing Presumption Of Innocence

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