George Lebese: Relebohile Mofokeng has earned a move to Europe after a great season

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese believes that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has earned himself a move to Europe after a standout season. Mofokeng, who is one of the favourites to win the PSL Footballer of the Season, has scored 11 goals across all competitions and has been deployed in the number 10 position this season under Abdeslam Ouaddou, where he excelled.

George Lebese says Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has earned himself a move to Europe after a great season. The 21-year-old attacker has scored 11 goals across all competiton.

He is one of the favourites to win the PSL Footballer of the Season. Mofokeng has been deployed in the number 10 position this season under Abdeslam Ouaddou, where he excelled. He joined the Pirates first team in 2023 and has since scored 28 goals in over 100 matches for the Soweto giants. He has been linked to several clubs, with many expecting him to play his last match for the Buccaneers against Orbit College





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George Lebese Relebohile Mofokeng Europe PSL Footballer Of The Season Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates Sipho Chaine Dstv Diski Challenge Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso ASFAR CAF Champions League Final

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