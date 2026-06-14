George Kusche Shatters Comrades Marathon Record with Historic 5:15:56 Victory in 99th "Up Run"

South African ultrarunner George Kusche delivered a record-breaking, tactical masterclass to win the 99th Comrades Marathon, slashing a long-standing 18-year-old benchmark by nearly nine minutes and claiming both the title and the fastest average pace record.

South Africa 's George Kusche etched his name into the annals of ultrarunning history with a breathtaking, record-shattering victory at the 99th Comrades Marathon . Competing in the gruelling 85.77km " Up Run " from Durban to Pietermaritzburg , the 27-year-old Nedbank Running Club star crossed the finish line at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in an astonishing, unofficial time of 5:15:56.

In doing so, Kusche did not just win; he completely dismantled an 18-year-old record. His performance shattered the previous "Up Run" benchmark of 5:24:49 set by Russian Leonid Shvetsov back in 2008 by nearly nine minutes. Kusche also secured the fastest average pace record in Comrades history, eclipsing Vladimir Kotov's long-standing 2000 milestone. The race was billed as a heavyweight clash between defending champion and Pit Wiersma and local favourite Tete Dijana.

However, it was Kusche - a former sub-four-minute miler and full-time data scientist who finished 12th in his 2025 debut - who timed his effort to perfection. Sticking to a meticulously calculated, self-coached strategy, Kusche surged late in the race to leave a world-class field in his wake. Wiersma fought hard to finish second in 5:19:36 while South Africa's Mbuti Mollo rounded out the poduim in 5:21:31.

Kusche's historic run stands as one of the most dominant tactical displays ever witnessed on the roads of KwaZulu-Natal. Beyond the sheer time differential, the victory marks a defining moment in South African distance running. Kusche, relatively unknown compared to the seasoned ultra specialists he vanquished, demonstrated a masterful blend of scientific preparation and raw endurance. His background as a data scientist informed a precise, splits-based race plan that maximized energy conservation on the infamous hills of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The "Up Run" is known for its relentless climbs, particularly the infamous Polly Shortts and Botha's Hill, making negative splitting a rare feat. That Kusche not only maintained but accelerated through these sectors, all while breaking the tape in near-flat conditions, speaks volumes about his physiological readiness and mental fortitude. The implications of his win ripple through the sport.

It challenges conventional wisdom about ultrarunning tactics, suggesting that a more analytical, even-paced approach can overcome the traditional "go out slow" mantra on such a grueling course. At 27, Kusche is entering his prime, and with his combination of speed from his mile background and now proven ultra-endurance, he may well redefine the limits of the sport for years to come. The Comrades Marathon, a race steeped in tradition and physical mythology, has a new benchmark and a new icon.

Kusche's journey to the top of the podium was not without its hurdles. Just months prior, he was balancing his rigorous data science career with high-mileage training, often relying on his own analysis of biometrics and course topography to guide his sessions. His 12th place in the 2025 "Down Run" was a learning experience, providing invaluable data on his body's response to the extreme distance.

That he could translate those lessons into such a monumental leap forward underscores a rare ability to learn and adapt under pressure. The manner of his victory-clinical, efficient, and utterly dominant-has already sparked intense debate among purists and scientists alike about the future of training methodologies in ultra-distance events. For the nation, his triumph is a source of immense pride. The Comrades is more than a race; it is a cultural institution that captures the imagination of millions.

Seeing a young South African, with a relatable profile as both an academic and an athlete, conquer the world's greatest ultramarathon in such spectacular fashion resonates deeply. It serves as an inspiration to a new generation of runners, proving that world-class ultra achievements are possible with intelligence, dedication, and a bold belief in one's own strategy.

The 99th running of the Comrades will forever be remembered as the year George Kusche redefined what is possible on the road from Durban to Pietermaritzburg





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Comrades Marathon George Kusche Ultrarunning Record South Africa 85.77Km Pietermaritzburg Durban Up Run Nedbank Running Club

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