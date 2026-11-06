Geordin Hill-Lewis Urges Stable Coalitions After DA Metro Wins

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for stable local governments post-elections, noting the party leads in five metros and expects over 100 additional seats.

Democratic Alliance federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has issued a direct call to South African political parties to transcend election disputes and prioritize the establishment of stable local government structures. This appeal comes as the nation anticipates complex coalition negotiations following the recent municipal elections held on Wednesday. Speaking at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's national results centre in Midrand on Friday, Hill-Lewis emphasized that political leaders have a profound responsibility to rise above campaign divisions.

Coalition Demands and Metro Outcomes

Hill-Lewis stated that the emerging electoral data indicates a significant shift in the country's political landscape, with approximately 150 to 160 councils requiring coalition governments. These councils represent roughly two-thirds of all local municipalities across South Africa. The federal leader warned that voters would not forgive political leaders who fail to form effective governments capable of improving service delivery and resolving municipal struggles. He stressed that the opportunity to turn around struggling municipalities must be seized immediately to maintain public trust.

Also read DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis casts his vote

The Democratic Alliance is currently on course to become the largest party in five major metropolitan municipalities. These key urban centers include Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, and the City of Cape Town. Notably, the party has secured an outright majority in Cape Town, making it the only metropolitan area where the party will govern without the need for coalition partners. In contrast, the outcome in Mangaung remains too close to definitively call at this stage of the results analysis.

Record Support and Strategic Ambitions

Geordin Hill-Lewis framed these electoral results as a significant step toward the party's broader ambition of becoming South Africa's largest political formation ahead of the 2029 national elections. The party projects that it will gain between 104 and 105 additional ward seats and more than 230 councillors nationwide. These figures are currently projections and remain pending the confirmation of final results from the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Advertisement

A particularly striking aspect of this election cycle is the projected support from black voters, with the party expecting more than 1 million black voters to have supported them. Hill-Lewis described this demographic shift as clear evidence that the party has become a mainstream political entity across diverse communities. This projection potentially surpasses the support levels previously recorded for the Economic Freedom Fighters among black voters, marking a notable change in the party's electoral base.

The federal leader highlighted that the party recorded its strongest support to date in townships in Cape Town and other regions, especially in municipalities where it already holds governance positions. He specifically pointed to the performance in uMngeni in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party increased its majority from a narrow margin of just 42 votes in the previous election to a decisive victory. Hill-Lewis attributed this growing support to the party's track record in government, suggesting voters are recognizing efforts to improve living conditions despite ongoing challenges.

Non-Negotiable Coalition Principles

Regarding the upcoming negotiations, Hill-Lewis outlined strict principles that the Democratic Alliance will insist upon when seeking coalition partners. The party will seek partners who are committed to integrity, accountability, sound financial management, and merit-based appointments. These conditions are described as non-negotiable pillars that will guide all discussions with potential political formations over the coming days.

Coalition agreements must explicitly include commitments to rooting out existing corruption, investing in infrastructure, and improving basic services. Specific service delivery goals include ensuring reliable water supplies, fixing roads, restoring street lighting, improving public safety, and creating an environment conducive to economic growth and job creation. Hill-Lewis made it clear that these outcomes are essential for any functional municipal administration in the current political climate.

Advertisement

The federal leader announced that the party would not conduct negotiations through the media, arguing that such transparency would undermine the process by exposing the negotiating positions of potential partners. However, he committed to publishing all finalized coalition agreements for public scrutiny once negotiations are concluded. The documents will be comprehensive, ensuring that the electorate can review the commitments made by their elected representatives.

Future Implications and Next Steps

The scale of coalition governments emerging from these elections marks a significant shift in South Africa's local government landscape. Political parties now face the complex challenge of establishing administrations capable of delivering stability in municipalities where no single party has secured a majority. This new reality requires a high degree of collaboration and compromise among diverse political actors to ensure effective governance.

Geordin Hill-Lewis affirmed that the party is ready to begin the negotiation process immediately, with formal discussions expected to start shortly. He stated that preparations for the 2029 national elections would commence right away, building on the momentum gained from this local government cycle. The party remains confident in its ability to continue building support across communities and believes it has taken a crucial step toward becoming the largest political formation in the country.