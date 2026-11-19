Geordin Hill-Lewis has been sworn in for a second five-year term as Cape Town mayor after the DA won 56.42% of the vote and 133 of 235 council seats. He pledged stronger policing, job creation, affordable housing and cleaner public spaces.

Geordin Hill-Lewis has been sworn in for a second five-year term as mayor of Cape Town, pledging stronger policing, job creation, affordable housing and improved service delivery across the city.

He outlined his priorities for the 2026 to 2031 term during his inaugural address at the City of Cape Town's first council meeting on Thursday. The Democratic Alliance secured an outright majority in the recent local government elections, winning 56.42% of the vote and 133 of the city's 235 council seats. That gave the party 15 more seats than the 118 required for an outright majority. The African National Congress finished second with 33 seats.

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Political Results And Council Appointments

The Patriotic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters each secured nine seats, while the Freedom Front Plus won eight and ActionSA took seven. Alderman Felicity Purchase was elected Speaker during the inaugural council sitting. Hill-Lewis was formally inaugurated and handed the mayoral chain during the Thursday morning meeting. Guests included Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, a close friend of Hill-Lewis, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

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Hill-Lewis said the election result gave his administration a renewed mandate but also placed an obligation on it to continue delivering for all communities, including those who voted for other parties. He said this is a vote of confidence but also a vote of expectation, and that both must be honoured.

Hill-Lewis Outlines Five Key Priorities

He highlighted the DA's gains in townships including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Philippi, Crossroads and Mfuleni, where he said tens of thousands of residents had voted for the party for the first time. He attributed the support to investments in infrastructure, services and public facilities. During his inaugural address, Hill-Lewis outlined five priorities for his second term. These are stronger policing, job creation, reliable and affordable services, affordable housing and cleaner public spaces.

The City plans to recruit, train and deploy its own detective unit while investing in safety technology and pursuing investigative powers for its officers. Hill-Lewis said the city can no longer count on SAPS to ensure the safety of Capetonians, so it will continue building its own City police resources into a crime-busting force. Hill-Lewis said attracting investment, supporting businesses and creating conditions for faster economic growth would be central to the City's job creation efforts.

City Police And Economic Growth Plans

He claimed that 420,000 people in Cape Town had moved out of unemployment and into work during the previous five years, a figure he said matched the number of new jobs created by all other South African cities combined. He said everything the administration does must help create the conditions for meaningfully faster economic growth so that more Capetonians can be lifted out of poverty.

The administration also plans to continue investing in water and sanitation infrastructure, electricity networks, roads, stormwater systems and refuse removal while reducing sewer blockages and spills. Hill-Lewis said the City would accelerate social and affordable housing projects, release more municipal land for development and upgrade informal settlements to help more people access safe and dignified homes. Cleaner public spaces are also on the agenda, with the mayor pledging improvements to streets, parks, beaches, rivers and vleis.

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Infrastructure Investments And Community Engagement

He called for greater community involvement in tackling littering and illegal dumping. Reflecting on his first term, Hill-Lewis said the administration had taken office in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic but had chosen to continue investing in the city. He said the progress made over the past five years showed that effective local government could make a difference.

Hill-Lewis said the work is far from complete, but the progress of the past five years has proved something important: decline is not inevitable and good government can make a real difference. He said his administration would use the next five years to build on the foundations laid during his first term.

He said that five years ago they planted a flag for the very best that Cape Town and South Africa could be, and that today they can look back at real progress. The DA leader also dismissed speculation that he could exchange roles with Helen Zille to facilitate a coalition agreement with ActionSA.

Meanwhile, the DA is considering ActionSA's demand that Helen Zille be removed as its Johannesburg mayoral candidate as a condition for a possible coalition agreement. Hill-Lewis has admitted that ActionSA's ultimatum has put the party in an extraordinarily difficult position but insisted negotiations with potential coalition partners continue.