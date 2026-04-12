Geordin Hill-Lewis Elected as New DA Leader: Acceptance Speech Highlights

Geordin Hill-Lewis is elected as the new Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance. In his acceptance speech, he outlines his priorities for the party, emphasizing effective governance, rebuilding trust, and expanding support. The speech reflects a generational shift within the DA and highlights the party's ambition to lead South Africa.

Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance , a pivotal moment for South Africa 's second-largest political party. The 39-year-old, currently serving as Executive Mayor of Cape Town, secured victory over Sedibeng caucus leader Sibusiso Dyonase during the party's Federal Congress. Hill-Lewis outlined his priorities, emphasizing the need for effective governance and rebuilding public trust.

He declared the party's immediate focus on transforming the DA into a party capable of leading South Africa. He pledged a commitment to governing well for all citizens and expanding support across diverse communities. His leadership is expected to strengthen the DA's governance record, particularly in major metros, and broaden its national appeal, especially as the 2029 general elections approach. This election marks a generational shift within the DA, reflecting the party's ambition to move from coalition participation to leading a national government. In his acceptance speech, Hill-Lewis acknowledged the support of his wife and daughter, highlighting their role as his primary inspiration. He also expressed gratitude to his mother and remembered his late father, acknowledging the values that guide him. He humorously recounted a story about his father advising him to seek employment at the SA Post Office rather than pursue the stresses of politics. He extended his appreciation to the delegates of the Democratic Alliance for entrusting him with this leadership role, making a promise to serve with unwavering dedication to build a stronger South Africa for everyone. His vision underscores a shared love for the country and a collective effort to strengthen both South Africa and the Democratic Alliance. He further emphasized the importance of the DA's history, the legacy of leadership that has built the party over the years. He referenced the contributions of past leaders like Tony Leon and Helen Zille, and their roles in shaping the party’s values and its fight against apartheid. He referred to Leon’s courage in turning the party into a fearless opposition force and Zille’s work in connecting with the people across various communities. Leon transformed the party from a minor force to a major voice in South African politics, particularly through his dedication to principled opposition. Hill-Lewis also reminisced about his early encounters with the party, attending a DA Youth meeting where he first encountered Helen Zille. This meeting had a profound impact on him, shaping his understanding of the party and its leaders. He recognized the significance of leaders who speak uncomfortable truths and challenge power. He highlighted how these leaders established the foundation for the modern DA by emphasizing the value of strong, principled opposition, and how it is essential for a functioning democracy. Hill-Lewis spoke about the importance of the DA’s history, and the various leaders that helped build the party into what it is today. He highlighted leaders like Tony Leon, who fought against the prevailing tide and helped shape the party into a fearless opposition. The DA had been built over many years by leaders who each strengthened the party. From the formation of the Progressive Party sixty-seven years ago and Helen Suzman’s lonely fight as a liberal voice standing against Apartheid, to the Democratic Party that played a part in shaping the Constitution. Tony Leon went on to take a party with 1.7% of the vote and make it electable by turning it into a fearless party of opposition. He understood that democracy required someone willing to speak uncomfortable truths and someone willing to challenge power. The DA’s work has been a crucial element to building a strong foundation of the country. Hill-Lewis aims to continue this work with a commitment to the values, and the strong foundation of the party. Hill-Lewis’ leadership comes at a critical time for the DA as it navigates the upcoming local elections and prepares for the 2029 general elections. His focus on governance, rebuilding trust, and expanding support aligns with the party's strategic objectives. His commitment to leading South Africa, coupled with a generational shift, positions the DA for potential growth and further influence in the country's political landscape. The focus on governing well for all communities and strengthening the party's governance record suggests a strategic focus on building electoral appeal and establishing the DA as a viable alternative for leading the country. The values that guide Hill-Lewis, which he acknowledged he got from his parents, will play a crucial role as he leads the party. He emphasized that the DA is here to stay, and is here to build a stronger South Africa for everyone





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