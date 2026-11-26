DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis criticizes the new ANC and ActionSA coalition in Tshwane, citing voter concerns over stability and service delivery after Moya's re-election.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has condemned the formation of an ANC-ActionSA coalition in the City of Tshwane, describing the arrangement as chaos. This strong language follows the re-election of Thabang Moya as executive mayor, a move that Hill-Lewis argues fundamentally disregards the will of the electorate. The coalition marks a significant shift in local governance for South Africa's capital city.

Moya Re-elected Amidst Voting Results

Thabang Moya secured her position as executive mayor on Thursday night after receiving 115 votes in the council chamber. Her victory came at the expense of former DA mayor Cilliers Brink, who obtained 87 votes in the competitive ballot. The election of Moya was celebrated with visible enthusiasm, as she was seen dancing while surrounded by jubilant ActionSA members within the council chamber. This event solidified the power dynamic between the ANC and ActionSA following the recent municipal elections.

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Hill-Lewis Cites Voter Mandate for Change

In a statement released shortly after the vote, Hill-Lewis argued that the City of Tshwane, serving as the nation's capital, deserves a governance structure that respects voter intent. He stated that residents had voted for stable, clean government and improved service delivery rather than the current arrangement. Hill-Lewis emphasized that the new coalition fails to honor the desire for fundamental change that was evident in the recent electoral outcomes for the metropolitan area.

DA Proposals Rejected Over Personal Interests

Following weeks of intense negotiations, the DA presented what Hill-Lewis described as reasonable proposals to both the ANC and ActionSA. He accused the leadership of these parties of prioritizing their own political interests over the welfare of residents. The DA's proposals were founded on five basic principles of good government, which include eradicating corruption, managing public finances responsibly, and making appointments based on merit. Additionally, the plan called for enforcing accountability for service delivery and keeping political parties separate from government administration.

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Consequences for Governance and Residents

Hill-Lewis warned that residents would now face a government that guarantees the same or worse instability, corruption, poor service delivery, and accelerating decline. He vowed that the DA would hold this coalition accountable every day and expressed readiness to address any failures that arise. Despite the DA losing control of the metro, Hill-Lewis remains confident that Tshwane can be turned around through persistent oversight. The party's 74 councillors will back every sound proposal to get the city working and demand answers for every rand spent by the administration.

Other Key Positions and Leadership Roles

Other key positions were filled during the same council session, with EFF's Omphile Maotwe elected unopposed as deputy mayor. Maotwe, who serves as the party's treasurer-general, has resigned from Parliament as an MP to take up the new role. Earlier on Thursday, ANC councillor Nadeem Patel was elected Speaker of the City of Tshwane following a secret ballot at a meeting held at Tshwane House. Patel secured 119 votes, defeating the DA's Pogiso Glen Mthimunye, who received 71 votes, and the FF Plus's Willie Spies, who received 19 votes. These appointments complete the leadership structure of the new coalition government.