Geordin Hill-Lewis Ascends: DA Leader Charts New Course for Party and National Governance

Newly elected DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines his vision for the party's future, focusing on policy reform, economic growth, and a stronger role in government, with a focus on areas like economic redress, energy reform and law and order. He faces the challenge of navigating the Government of National Unity while striving to lead the national government outright.

Geordin Hill-Lewis , a 39-year-old figure known for his moderate approach and ability to build bridges within the Democratic Alliance (DA), has secured a decisive victory at the party's federal congress held on April 12, 2026. This win positions him to shape the DA's future and its role within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

In the coming days, Hill-Lewis is expected to leverage his political capital to articulate his vision for the party, focusing on policy reform and the DA's contribution to the government's structure and operations. A key aspect of his leadership will be establishing common ground with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who leads the African National Congress (ANC), particularly on sensitive national issues. These include economic redress, reforms within the energy and logistics sectors, the National Health Insurance (NHI) proposal, and the alignment of foreign and economic policies.

Following the ANC's diminished majority in the 2024 general elections, the DA, along with other parties, assisted in securing Ramaphosa's position as head of state, which resulted in the DA receiving six ministerial and six deputy ministerial roles within the executive branch. However, Ramaphosa retains ultimate authority over any cabinet reshuffling, meaning any changes to the ministerial positions recommended by Hill-Lewis will necessitate the president’s approval.

Looking beyond the current coalition government, Hill-Lewis has expressed his ambition to lead the national government outright, signifying a clear strategic shift for the DA. He believes the party should aim for a more prominent role, rather than remaining a junior partner in the GNU. Ashor Sarupen, a senior DA figure in the executive, stated that the specific methods of how Hill-Lewis would interact with the party's governmental members are still in the planning stages.

Hill-Lewis's policy priorities include opposing what he describes as crony enrichment schemes and cadre deployment, while also safeguarding property rights. Acknowledging that economic growth and democracy cannot thrive without a strong foundation of safety and security, Hill-Lewis has identified crime and law and order as the DA's primary national policy priority. Sarupen, who also holds the position of deputy finance minister, has outlined an ambitious policy agenda, which includes electricity market reform, specifically the separation of Eskom's transmission infrastructure, as well as port and rail concessions, regulatory streamlining, and labour market reforms focused on small businesses.

According to economic data, the reform of the energy market alone could contribute an additional one percentage point to GDP growth, with wider structural reforms potentially boosting the economy by 2% to 2.5%. Former DA leader John Steenhuisen has cautioned Hill-Lewis against becoming constrained by the federal executive and urged him to clearly assert his authority. Steenhuisen also advised the new leader to engage with the parliamentary caucus promptly, viewing it as a vital platform for conveying his leadership strategy.

Steenhuisen stressed the need for Hill-Lewis to demonstrate that he leads the entire party, and not any specific faction. Head of policy Mat Cuthbert confirmed that the DA will advocate strongly on matters of industrial and trade policy, focusing on the Department of Trade, Industry & Competition. Cuthbert argued that the ministry appears to be persisting with a state-centered approach, as opposed to prioritizing areas of competitive advantage, expanding market access, and optimizing the utilization of the country's skills and industries.

The party also intends to submit a formal contribution to the ongoing discussions about labor legislation. Additionally, Hill-Lewis previously took action by replacing former DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield with Alexandra Abrahams as deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, following Whitfield's insubordination. He emphasized the DA’s commitment to building an empowerment model that delivers tangible progress for families, and that he plans to take tough decisions early on in his leadership, during the initial three months of his tenure.

Performance evaluations of the DA's ministers and deputy ministers serving in the GNU will be conducted, with the outcomes potentially influencing their continued presence in cabinet positions. The party's agenda is now centered around building a new governance strategy that is inclusive and promotes development, economic growth, and the creation of opportunities for all citizens.





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