Geordin Hill-Lewis was officially announced as the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Cape Town on Saturday. He expressed his gratitude to the residents of Cape Town and highlighted the progress made by the party in the city.

Geordin Hill-Lewis announced as DA Mayoral Candidate for Cape Town . Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis was officially announced as the party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town on Saturday.

He expressed his gratitude to the residents of Cape Town for their support and hard work. Hill-Lewis highlighted the progress made by the Democratic Alliance in Cape Town, including the improvement of public transport, the fixing of swimming pools, and the rebuilding of sports fields. He also mentioned the efforts to make Cape Town safer, including the establishment of a Metro Police Detective Unit and the fight for more policing powers.

Hill-Lewis emphasized that the Democratic Alliance will continue to work towards making Cape Town a better place for all its residents. He pledged to take Cape Town forward and to deliver dignity to more people through home ownership and other initiatives. Hill-Lewis also mentioned the importance of building Cape Town's own policing capacity to keep its people safe.

He concluded by saying that the Democratic Alliance will continue to fight for a better Cape Town and to make it a city where everyone can live without fear





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Geordin Hill-Lewis DA Mayoral Candidate Cape Town Democratic Alliance Policing Capacity Home Ownership

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